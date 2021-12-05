Seven Maringá bets win the Mega-Sena court

Seven Maringá bets match four of the six dozen on the Mega-Sena. Photo: Archive/Wilson Dias/Agência Brasil

Seven bets from Maringá won the court in the contest 2434 of Mega-Sena. The draw was held this Saturday night, 4, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The six dozen drawn were: 01 – 02 – 14 – 28 – 40 – 51.

Click here and get the news from GMC Online in your Whatsapp.

Of the seven bets by Maringá that hit the Mega-Sena court, two were placed on Lotérica Novo Centro, one on Loterica Dacca, another on Loterica Mina de Ouro, one on Loterica Iguatemi, another on Loterica Herval and one of the bets was placed by through the electronic channels of Caixa Econômica Federal.

All were single bets and each took a prize of R$1,092.50.

Nobody got the six dozen right and the main prize totaled R$37 million. The corner had 37 winning bets, which took R$75,710.54 each – among them is a bet by Paiçandu. The court had 3,663 winning bets.

The next draw, for the 2435 Mega-Sena contest, will be on Tuesday, the 7th. It is the Christmas Mega-Week, which will have three draws: on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Mega-Sena bets can be placed up to 7 pm on the day of the draw, at lotteries across the country, through the Loterias Caixa portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available for users on iOS and Android platforms. The value of a single bet, with six tens, is R$4.50.