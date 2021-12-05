Shares of Banco Inter (BIDI11) closed down even after informing that it will continue with listing plans in the US

Source: Disclosure

The shares of Banco Inter (BIDI11;BIDI4;BIDI3), which rose at the opening of business this Friday (3) on the stock exchange, ended up closing with a drop, respectively, of 0.27%, 0.98% and 0 .36%.

At the opening, the units soared more than 5%, since, shortly before the opening of the trading session, the company informed, in a statement to the market, that it will continue “using its best efforts to continue the Corporate Reorganization process with a view to migration of its shareholder base to Inter Platform, Inc.”.

According to the company, this process will result in the listing of its shares on Nasdaq and the trading of BDRs backed by shares issued by Inter Platform on B3.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“Inter reinforces that, in its understanding, the corporate reorganization could not be carried out at this time due to the combination of the payment mechanism for the ‘cash-out’ option and the current adverse scenario in the Brazilian capital market,” he said in the statement.

Cashout Cancellation

Yesterday, after the market closed, the company informed in a material fact that the “corporate reorganization will not be implemented under the terms approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 25, 2021”.

“A value of the ‘cash-out’ option exceeding R$ 2 billion was determined, so that the condition that the total amount to be disbursed for the purposes of payment of the ‘cash-out’ option did not exceed such amount was not met ”, wrote the company in the relevant fact.

In an interview with InfoMoney, last week, Inter’s financial and investor relations director, Helena Lopes Caldeira, had reinforced that, for the operation to continue, it would be necessary for no more than 10% of its current shareholder base to opt for ‘cash- out’.

“As it is not an automatic transaction, if the demand for the ‘cash-out’ exceeds R$ 2 billion, the restructuring may not take place”, he had said.

Inter: next steps

As a result, the company also informed that there will no longer be restrictions on the dynamics of trading Inter shares, “and all its shareholders will continue to freely trade their shares, without any change, from December 3, 2021”.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related