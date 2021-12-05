Sheriff rebuts Alec Baldwin’s startling statement about tragedy

Santa Fe Department Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who is leading the investigations into the death of the art director Halyna Huchins, on the set of Rust, reacted against speech of Alec Baldwin. The actor said in an interview, aired yesterday (2), by ABC, that he had not fired the scenographic weapon.

To Fox News Digital, Mendoza stated that “guns do not fire by themselves”, and that they are waiting for the results of the FBI investigation to unravel what really happened on that occasion, last October.

The detail that the police still do not know is whether the weapon was fired with just a pull on the scenographic revolver’s hammer, the trigger, or both.

“Weapons don’t fire by themselves. So, whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did it and it was in his hands”, said the sheriff.

For ABC, Alec Baldwin assured that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna. In an excerpt posted on Twitter, the veteran appears crying when he remembers the accident, and declares that he would not be able to point a gun at someone and shoot.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger”, said the artist. “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them. Never.”

In recent days, police in the United States have revealed a suspicion of how live ammunition ended up on the set of Rust, and placed in place of blank bullets, which are used in filming, series and soap operas.

The tragedy occurred on October 21st. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene in which she was supposed to shoot towards the camera.