Shortage of chips and lack of 4G cell phones impact smartphone market growth

The global smartphone market can grow an average of 5.3% during the year 2021. The information was shared by IDC through its quarterly report that tracks cell phone shipments and sales.
According to the research company, despite the problems caused by the shortage of chips, the year 2021 could be marked by the sale of 1.35 billion devices. A relevant number for such a problematic year for the industry as a whole.
However, the third quarter of this year has no reason to celebrate. That’s because the period was marked as the height of plant shutdowns due to lack of components and this negatively impacted all brands, including Apple with its advantageous priority agreements.
A curious detail of this year’s numbers is that the shortage of chips has considerably affected the 4G handset market and this ended up precipitating the migration of consumers to the 5G base.
For IDC, the lack of 4G handsets was the main reason for the drop in third-quarter sales, particularly in emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia.
For the fourth quarter, the expectation is for a single-digit decline, with the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China and Japan) responsible for this demand contraction.
IDC analysts also set new targets for the coming years, as the shortage scenario is expected to permeate much of 2022. Thus, remittance growth projections for next year have dropped from 3.4% to 3%, a reduction similar to what happened this year when it dropped from 7.4% to 5.3%.
The trend is that the chip shortage problem will be resolved over the next few years and this allows the company to project annual growth of approximately 3.5%. This should happen thanks to pent-up demand, the continuous transition from feature phones to smartphones, as well as the drop in the average selling prices of the devices.
Finally, the Average order of Android smartphones will peak at $265 (~R$1,495), while on iOS the value will be US$950 (~R$5,358).