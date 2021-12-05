Shortage of chips and lack of 4G cell phones impact smartphone market growth

The global smartphone market can grow an average of 5.3% during the year 2021. The information was shared by IDC through its quarterly report that tracks cell phone shipments and sales.

According to the research company, despite the problems caused by the shortage of chips, the year 2021 could be marked by the sale of 1.35 billion devices. A relevant number for such a problematic year for the industry as a whole.

However, the third quarter of this year has no reason to celebrate. That’s because the period was marked as the height of plant shutdowns due to lack of components and this negatively impacted all brands, including Apple with its advantageous priority agreements.