Simone shows before and after after losing 25kg | The Music Journal Brazil

The Music Journal Brazil Simone shows before and after after losing 25kg

Per Daniel Nascimento

Simone

, from the duo with Simaria, used their social networks to detail their weight loss process. The countryman posted a video on his channel on YouTube

showing your before and after, managing to lose more than 20 pounds

, she talked about all the diets she tried to do and the difficulties she faced to eliminate the pounds.

“You know how difficult it was to lose weight. I tried many things to lose weight. I took medicine, went on a soup diet, a healthy diet, eating only healthy foods. I did everything in my power. Everything you can think of about diet and weight loss… I looked for everything. I even had a surgery called endoscopic gastroplasty. At the time I lost a few pounds, but unfortunately, as it’s not something forever, I started eating and getting fat again”

, she began.

Even though people said she should accept herself as she was, Simone

explains that he had difficulties in liking his own body: “I always loved eating. This is something I always told you. But I couldn’t see myself in the mirror. I weighed eighty-seven pounds. It’s a lot of pounds. I tell you that it’s a lot of kilos because I’m only five feet five”,

he said.

Simone

he said that he even gave up losing weight. “My husband doesn’t charge me, my fans don’t charge me, the people who work with me don’t charge me, the sponsors who are with the duo Simone and Simaria don’t charge me. On the contrary, I already made a women’s lingerie brand in which I represented the fullest women. But I, from a very young age, have always had this struggle with the scales. I was always the person who got fat, thin, and stayed at that. And it evolved”

, amended.

She added that the most difficult period happened after the birth of the youngest, Zaya,

in the beginning of the year.

“I started to assume that I couldn’t handle it. During Zaya’s pregnancy I gained twenty-three pounds. But I got pregnant with Zaya already overweight, so imagine the complication. After she was born, I managed to lose twelve pounds on my own. Afterwards, it didn’t come out anymore. Three months later, I lost that weight, but the body was still that way”

.