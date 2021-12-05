Simone, Simaria’s duo, reveals marriage crisis with Kaká Diniz

Singer Simone, Simaria’s duo, spoke with fans on her Instagram this Friday (3/12) and admitted that she is going through a difficult phase in her marriage to Kaká Diniz.

The singer opened the question box to speak truths and lies, and was asked about the relationship. “True, but we always look to care,” she said.

At the moment, the singer is recovering from an abdominoplasty and implantation of silicone implants in her breasts. A few days after the operation, she decided to publish a new video on her YouTube channel to detail her weight loss process.

Simone, who lost over 20 pounds, talked about all the diets she’s tried and how difficult it was to reach her goal.

