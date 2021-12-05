Six months after death, fans are frightened by posts on MC Kevin’s networks

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Fans reported being frightened by images posted on social networks of the late singer; check out

This Friday (3), fans of MC Kevin got scared by some posts made on social networks of the singer, who died in May of this year.

Surprisingly, the administrators of the funkeiro account shared some post to promote the EP ‘Isolado no Quarto 2.0’: “Let’s start the day with a new EP”, wrote the team of Kevin.

An image was also published with the artist’s numbers on the music streaming platforms. The team thanked fans for 364.8 million streams and 11.7 million listeners from 167 countries. “Thank you for the affection of the world. Gratitude”, declared in the caption.

On the networks, the singer’s fans got scared and didn’t stop commenting: “Every time MC Kevin’s stories appear, I’m scared”, said a netizen. another agreed: “It’s bizarre for MC Kevin’s staff to post stories on his account. Every time I get scared.”

MC Kevin he died at age 23, after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

Below, see MC Kevin fans commenting on the scare they are taking with the publications:

WL!

widow of MC Kevin, the criminal lawyer Deolane Calf showed that he is able to. It’s just that she has just rented a gigantic mansion of more than a thousand square meters in Alphaville, in Greater São Paulo.

Valued at R$8.7 million, it has now been leased, but may be acquired by the lawyer in the future. Information from the ‘Extra’ newspaper, which still includes the rent: R$ 50 thousand per month!

