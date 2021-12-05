Sky-high airfare: High cost, recession and Ômicron variant limit aviation resumption and drop in fares

SAO PAULO – The three largest airlines in the country — Azul, Latam and Gol — are on track to re-establish the pre-pandemic level on domestic flights by the beginning of 2022.

The speed of this recovery, however, is threatened by rising costs in the sector, driven mainly by the devaluation of the real against the dollar, which influences company spending on fuel, leasing (leasing) and aircraft maintenance.

Look: How is the financial health of the three largest airlines in the country

In addition, the current stagnation, an eventual recession in Brazil in 2022 (already predicted by banks such as Itaú and Credit Suisse) and the still moderate concerns about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus have the potential to slow down the pace of recovery in the flow of passengers, which is more vigorous in domestic than in international aviation.

The result of this combination of factors should be the transfer of costs to the consumer and greater caution on the part of companies in expanding the offer of flights, which makes it even more difficult to drop the prices of airline tickets, analysts point out. Between July and September, the average ticket price was the highest in eight years.

Read: Latam presents US$ 8.19 billion recovery plan to the US Court

more expensive tickets

In October, with the advance of vaccination, the number of passengers on planes reached 76% of the pre-pandemic level on flights within the country, according to an analysis by the consulting firm Bain & Company.

The forecast is that the expansion of demand will continue at an accelerated pace during the summer holidays. The companies predict that the movement will be close to 100% of that registered in the same period of 2019.

Internet sales:Intense competition in e-commerce generates freight war

The consultancy estimates that passenger volume will represent in December this year from 95% to 102% of the pre-pandemic level, but cost pressures and the economic situation make it more difficult to sustain this level throughout 2022, after the high season of trips.

— Peak demand in high season should last until March. From then on, with advanced vaccination, what determines the number of passengers is more the economic activity than the pandemic. The performance of domestic aviation in 2022 will depend on the macroeconomic scenario, exchange rate and political environment — says André Castellini, a partner at Bain.

Road Trips:Airfare soars and Brazilians switch planes for buses

The numbers of Brazilian airlines have improved month by month, quite different from the chaos of the beginning of the pandemic that left fleets on the ground, but the scenario is still not close to being sustainable. All had millionaire losses in the third quarter of this year.

The international price of oil (the WTI barrel accumulates an increase of 36% this year) and the appreciated exchange rate have already made tickets more expensive. The average price of domestic flights in the country was R$ 529.93 per segment in the third quarter, according to a survey by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

Understand before traveling: International flights will have more flexible rules until March 2022

This average is 12% higher than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, and 45% higher than last year. It is the highest figure for the third quarter since 2013.

— Fuel practically doubled in the last year, dollarized costs impact negatively and we have accumulated debt in the pandemic, but I’m optimistic — says John Rodgerson, president of Azul. — Salvation is flying. We are testing new cities, we operate 130 destinations, against 116 before the coronavirus. We will reach ten more cities in Paraná in January.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Executive aviation is growing in the country, but it is still for few people. The number of business aviation flights in the country has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is following an accelerated pace, according to statistics from the Brazilian Association of General Aviation (Abag) Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Landings and take-offs of private planes at airports such as Congonhas (SP) grew 27% between January and May this year, compared to the same period last year Photo: Edilson Dantas/2-7-2021 / Agência O Globo At the age of 59, 23 of which are dedicated to his family’s company, Usina Santa Adélia, Marcelo Bellodi has always cultivated a passion for airplanes. He took a driving license when he was still young. In 2010, he bought this jet, an Embraer Phenon 100 Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Private aircraft on the Congonhas runway (SP): maintenance costs for a private plane involve fuel, maintenance, crew salaries and hangar rental Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo/2-7-2021 At the Tropic Air Hangar, millionaires’ planes are available for charter, which helps to reduce maintenance costs for this personal privilege. Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Businessman Marcelo Bellodi settles aboard his Embraer Phenon 100 jet, which is available for charters in the Tropic Air hangar when he is not using it Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo/2-7-2021 Private planes on the runway at Congonhas airport in São Paulo. Demand for jets is driven by agribusiness. Executives from companies in the sector are the ones who most use private transport Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

caution on offer

Azul’s strategy is similar to that of its rivals at the moment: focus on profitable regional routes and expand its reach, reaching regions with unmet demand.

— We have a more aggressive position in the domestic market, solidified a few months ago. We currently operate 49 domestic destinations and, by March 2022, we will reach 56. We increased frequencies to Comandatuba (BA) and reached Juazeiro do Norte (CE) and Jericoacoara (CE) — says Jerome Cadier, president of Latam Brasil.

Tourism takes off:With vaccination, occupation reacts in hotels and companies start to hire again

Companies land in more cities across the country, but still make fewer flights. At Azul, there are around 800 a day, compared to 920 before the pandemic. In Latam, there were about 630, today there are 530. In Gol, there were approximately 700 daily departures.

In October, there were 430. The company promises 730 between December and March, in high season. With greater demand for tickets, the planes of the three airlines have flown full, with occupancy rates close to 82%, a level considered good in the sector. But increasing the offer of flights requires expertise in the midst of uncertainty.

— Fuel is 40% of the cost, and recently (aircraft kerosene) has gone up a bit more. In the third quarter, the increase in the annual comparison reached 70%. This makes us take care when planning the supply growth. The strategy is to increase capacity, but maintain a higher plane occupancy rate, which allows for the dilution of fixed costs. In high season, we will fly 105 planes, 30% more — says Eduardo Bernardes, commercial vice president at Gol.

Cadier, from Latam, estimates that only in 2023 will the profitability of operations return to the level of 2019, mainly due to the slow resumption of international flights, responsible in the past for most of the company’s results. Bain assesses that international aviation should only fully recover in 2024, but it could reach 80% of the 2019 level next year, according to Castellini.

Resumption: Expansion of shared flights between Latam and Delta includes 20 more routes between USA and South America

In Latam, there are 20 international routes today (there were 26 in 2019). The current number of seats is 35% of the pre-pandemic level. In 2022, the goal is to double the offer. At Gol, direct international flights resumed in November, with Montevideo and Punta Cana.

This month, the company resumes connections with Buenos Aires and, in January, it flies to Paramaribo, Suriname. In May, he returns to Orlando and Miami. Azul currently has only five international destinations and, according to Rodgerson, it will continue to prioritize Brazil.

Pay attention to the rules

The new variant of the coronavirus is still considered a moderate concern in the industry, more sensitive on international flights.

In any case, anyone traveling this year should pay attention to the measure approved by Congress that guarantees rebooking, credit for use in 18 months or gives companies 12 months for refunds for flights canceled between March 19, 2020 and March 31 December 2021.