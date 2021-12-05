Sleeping between 10pm and 11pm at night protects you from heart disease, study suggests – 12/04/2021

A British study suggests that sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm at night would be associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease, compared to those who sleep earlier and, especially, later. Falling to sleep during this interval would not affect the organism as much as someone who sleeps after midnight, for example, as the late hour increases the possibility of the person not seeing the light in the morning — responsible for “resetting” the clock. biological.

The study, whose results were published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal – Digital Health, evaluated information on health and sleep habits of 88,026 individuals, provided by the UK Biobank database. Sleep onset and waking times were collected over seven days, with the help of an accelerometer (a device that measures movement) in a bracelet format. All participants were evaluated for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, heart failure and stroke (cerebrovascular accident).

Over nearly six years of reporting, researchers found that 3.6% (3,172) of individuals developed cardiovascular disease. In them, the incidence was higher among those who slept close to midnight or later, and lower among those in the group from 10:00 pm to 10:59 pm.

In the analysis of biomedical data, in comparison with the adherent individuals from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the researchers found:

? 25% higher risk of cardiovascular disease in participants who slept at midnight or later;

? 24% higher in individuals who fell asleep before 10 pm;

? 12% higher in those who went to bed between 23:00 and 23:59.

In a cut by sex, the research points to an even greater risk among women who sleep after 23:00, compared to men. The explanation, for the authors, would be the difference in how the endocrine system responds to an interruption in the circadian rhythm. However, the age of the participants may have generated this result, as the risk of heart problems increases after menopause.

The authors also point out that the findings do not show a direct relationship between the time to go to sleep and heart problems, and more studies are needed to evaluate this variable as an independent risk factor — without the interference of other conditions. If proven, “sleep time would be an attractive target for interventions aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease due to its minimal cost and lesser intervention”, state the researchers in the published article.

sleep and heart

The impact of bedtime on heart health is associated, the authors say, with the circadian rhythm — a kind of internal 24-hour clock in the body that regulates physical and mental functioning. In the scientific literature, there is evidence to suggest that a disturbance in this rhythm could be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as it would alter blood pressure, sleep quality and the onset of atherosclerosis (formation of fatty plaques on artery walls) .

But that is perhaps not the only culprit. Sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm may suggest greater regularity in sleep and wakefulness habits, according to Dalva Poyares, a neurologist who is a researcher at the Instituto do Sono, which favors the proper functioning of the body’s biological clocks.

In addition, people who fall asleep later or sooner may have other associated habits that motivate the onset of cardiovascular disease. “This misalignment of behaviors, as well as the variability in sleeping and waking times, increase inflammation in the body, and may impair glucose regulation. This may also contribute to the risk of cardiovascular disease,” explains the expert.

The neurologist adds that, although the study controlled some habits and behaviors, the researchers did not consider the participants’ genetic predisposition. “It’s difficult to have statistical control of everything that can alter the risk for cardiovascular disease. It’s possible that those people who have regular habits also have a healthier lifestyle and are less likely to develop sleep disorders.”

For the researcher, other factors influence the risk, such as exposure to daylight, which helps to synchronize biological clocks, in addition to the good quality of food and the practice of physical exercise.

Another issue is that not everyone is used to waking up or sleeping in the same time range every day. “A person who is in the afternoon, that is, who sleeps later and wakes up a little later than average, may suffer with difficulties in falling asleep if he is forced to sleep at 10 pm. Therefore, he should favor regular schedules and associate other healthy lifestyle habits to reduce cardiovascular risk”.

(Source: Einstein Agency)