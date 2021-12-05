slow pace of the market causes arroba to park at R$ 326 in SP

The physical live cattle market registered stable prices this Friday. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, the day was again weak for business, with some slaughterhouses opting to be absent from the purchase of cattle, evaluating the best strategies for acquiring cattle herds in the short term.

After the rise in prices at the turn of the month, there was good fluidity in business, allowing slaughterhouses to satisfactorily advance their slaughter schedules, which serve between five and seven working days on average.

“In order for the upward movement to continue, it is necessary for some new fact to occur, which motivates meatpackers to pay even higher prices for the arroba do boi gordo”, pointed out Iglesias. The domestic demand for beef alone does not seem to have the necessary conditions to justify even more robust movements, he added.

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 326 in the fixed term modality, stable. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 319, unchanged. In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 307, stable. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 330 per arroba, stable.

Wholesale

The wholesale market returned to show firm prices for beef. The business environment still suggests some increase in prices during the first half of December, a period that will be marked by the peak of consumption in the domestic market. However, there are clear macroeconomic limitations that lead to believe that it will be more difficult to pass on new readjustments in retail beef, the trend is still for the continuity of the broad process of demand migration to more accessible proteins, such as chicken meat.

The rear quarter is still priced at R$23 per kilo. The needle tip was still priced at R$ 15.70 per kilo. The front quarter continued at the level of R$ 16 per kilo.