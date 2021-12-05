‘Snake’s Nest’ · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will have a real jealousy against Ravi (Juan Paiva) in A Place in the Sun. The faker will believe that the driver has been talking to Lara (Andréia Horta) behind his back and will be out of control. He will go so far as to accuse his best friend of treason and will say that he is in a “snake’s nest” in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the this Monday’s chapter (6) , Barbara (Alinne Moraes) got lost and found Lara in the middle of the street. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will use the cook’s cell phone to make two calls: one to Nicole (Ana Baird) and one to Ravi.

It turns out that Christian will catch his ex’s name appearing on his friend’s cell phone screen, which will make him freak out. “Are you talking to Lara behind my back? You’re meeting her, is that it? Yes, because you always liked her, and…”, the fake Renato will yell.

Ravi will try to explain the situation, but the protagonist of the plot will not listen to him and will accuse him of treason. “I’m accusing you, yes! Because apparently I’m in a snake’s nest,” the twin will scream. Furious, he will still take Ravi’s device and throw him into the middle of the street.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

