Speculated in Flamengo and Inter, Vojvoda makes a decision and defines the future

Credit: Disclosure/Fortaleza

Juan Pablo Vojvoda made history in charge of Fortaleza. In his first year as the coach of Leão do Pici, he took the team to an unprecedented vacancy in the Libertadores da América. The 1-0 victory over Juventude marked an impeccable work throughout 2021.

Amidst so much good news, the fan is still worried about a situation: the future of the Argentine coach. In recent weeks, Vojvoda started having its name linked to Internacional, Flamengo and Corinthians.

Apparently, however, Vojvoda will not leave the Fortress. This is what César Luis Merlo reports, an Argentine journalist who is highly regarded in information about the soccer market.

“Juan Pablo Vojvoda will continue in 2022 in Fortaleza. His contract expired at the end of the year, but there was an automatic renewal clause if the team qualified for the Sudamericana. He surpassed this goal and the institution will dispute the Libertadores for the first time”, wrote Merlo, from TyC Sports.

🚨Juan Pablo Vojvoda will follow in 2022 in Fortaleza.

*️⃣His contract ended at the end of the year, but there was an automatic clause if the equipment was classified as Sudamericana.

* It surpasses this objective and the institution will dispute the Libertadores for the first time pic.twitter.com/LvGxLyAnI5 — César Luis Merlo (@CLmerlo) December 4, 2021

After beating the team from Rio Grande do Sul, this was one of the themes at Vojovda’s press conference.

“I can say that I’m talking to Marcelo (Paz, president of Fortaleza). The main thing about these conversations was that we are going to focus on the next matches and so on. The relationship with the board, with the cast, with the club is very good. The club wants to grow and that for me is very good. The conversations will continue with Marcelo, in a press conference later on we can talk about this. But from now on I just want to enjoy and then think about Cuiabá”, declared the coach.

READ TOO: