Spider-Man 3 already broke Avengers record: Ultimatum in Brazil

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in less than two weeks, on the 16th. The hero’s new adventure is also known by the subtitle “no return home” and also by the nickname “the most anticipated movie of the year“.

Last Monday, Sony began pre-selling the movie tickets, which just proved that there is indeed an unusual expectation around Spider-Man 3, which promises to be one of the greatest films in Marvel Studios history.

Soon after tickets went on sale, several online sales sites began to drop around the world, which caused many fans to rush to theaters in an attempt to secure a ticket for the opening weekend.

This type of event is not common for pre-selling a movie. Last time there was so much confusion was with Avengers: Endgame, a film that, by the way, many fans had already been comparing with Spider-Man 3 in terms of hype.

In the United States it was announced that the new Spider movie had the biggest pre-sale of tickets since Ultimatum, but here in Brazil no return home went further, actually managing to bring down the Avengers movie.

In Brazil, Spider-Man 3 broke the record for the highest pre-order in history by at least 5%. On the Ingresso website, the record was “absolute“. Will it be that on the 16th we will have the biggest debut of all time in the country?

What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to arrive in Brazilian cinemas on the day 16 of DECEMBER 2021.

