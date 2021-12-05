Spider-Man in Aranhaverse 2 has first teaser released along with new movie confirmation

Aranhaverse will also return for a third film.

After the thunderous acclaim of Spider-Man on the Spiderverse, who even won the Oscar for Best Animation, it wouldn’t take long to have a sequel to the right. For the more impatient, we have good news: we finally got a glimpse of the hero’s next adventure thanks to an all-new preview of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (Part One) which was published in the CCXP.

Spider-Man Teaser: Beyond the Spiderverse

The existence of a teaser had already been hinted at by the production team in recent days on Twitter, but it was only during the panel at Sony Pictures that we had the first glimpse of the project. Check out:

The new title, in Brazil “Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse (Part One)“, indicates that we will not have a mixture of universe on Earth from Miles Morales. This time, it is the stubborn person who will visit the different dimensions of the animated multiverse. Check out the dubbed trailer:

In addition to the return of Spider-Gwen, the film will mark the debut of new versions of Spider inspired by successful comics, such as Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man In Spiderverse 3 is confirmed

And as the title indicates, this will only be the first part of a new story. It was also confirmed a third movie that will be released in the future bringing an outcome to this saga, called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two). No further details were released about this new feature, which has yet to be released.

Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse (Part One) will hit theaters on October 6, 2022.

