Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2 reveals first teaser and announces title

THE Sony Pictures released the first teaser of the award-winning animation sequence Spider-Man on the Spiderverse at CCXP Worlds 2021. The preview revealed the title of Miles Morales’ new adventure (voiced by Shameik Moore), this is, Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse – Part 1, and even realized the fans’ curiosity about how the young hero’s reunion with Gwen Stacy would be (Hailee Steinfeld). Check above.

The clip shows Gwen returning to Miles’s universe and reuniting with her older and stockier friend. She invites him to “swing around”, but the young man hesitates because he is grounded. Insightful, the heroine asks if the Spider-Man she’s grounded, and that’s enough for him to be persuaded to jump with her into one of those colorful bubbles from the multiverse.

In the sequence, the pair appears exchanging blows with Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), character who was brilliantly introduced into the post-credits animation scene that references the classic Three Stubborn meme. It is understood that the two ended up in the universe of this new version of Amigao da Neighborhood, but you can’t be sure yet.

Scheduled for release in 2022, Spider-Man through the Spiderverse has a script for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, producers of the franchise, and of David Callaham, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The first film grossed $375 million at the worldwide box office, and won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

