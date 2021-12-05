Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2 wins first trailer

The long-awaited animated film Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse 2, officially Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse, won its first official trailer at CCXP Worlds 21 during the Sony Pictures panel. The company, which owns the rights to the hero of Marvel, showed the video exclusively to spectators of the Brazilian event.

The teaser trailer shows Miles Morales enjoying the song Sunflower, by Post Malone, and then being called upon by Gwen Stacy — as in the post-credits scenes of the first film.

Spider-Gwen then invites young Miles for a walk and then we see him traveling through the spider-multiverse, commonly known as the Spider-verse and being attacked by Spider-Man 2049, whose identity is Miguel O’Hara. The story will be divided into two parts.

Watch:

After a postponement, the first part of Spider-Man on Spiderverse 2, or Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse, opens in theaters on October 7, 2022. According to a rumor, the new film will feature Spider-Man from the cartoon of the years. nineteen ninety.

In our review of Spider-Man on the Spiderverse, we said that the film “represents not only a new perspective on the hero we love, but also an unprecedented way to create cinematic animations; all this while we laugh, cry and get emotional”.

