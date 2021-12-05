Spider-Man on the Spiderverse Announces Third Film at CCXP Worlds 21

In addition to revealing the title and an unreleased clip of the sequel to Spider-Man on the Spiderverse, a Sony Pictures announced in CCXP Worlds 2021 that the franchise will win a third film. With a debut forecast for 202x, the production will be called Spider-Man Through the Spiderverse – Part 2. For now, there is no information about the plot, but everything suggests that it will continue the story of the animation that will be released next year.

Spider-Man on the Spiderverse grossed $375 million at the world box office, and won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Sony’s panel even brought Tom Holland playing with fan theories around Spider-Man: No Return Home, and had a frank conversation with the interpreters of the villains Duende Verde, Doutor Octopus and Electro: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, respectively.

Morbius was the other highlight of the panel, with the right to an interview with Jared Leto and a new movie teaser.

