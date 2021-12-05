Sthefane Matos insinuates that he groped Dynho Alves’ intimacies

Sthefane Matos and Aline Mineiro they were sleepless and went to enjoy the fresh morning hours of Itapecerica da Serra. In the external area of The Farm 13, the duo engaged in a conversation in which the digital influencer hinted that she felt the penis of Dynho Alves.

The actress talked to her friend about the possibility of having somewhere at the headquarters of the rural reality show where something more intimate could happen: “Do you think there’s any place here that the cameras don’t take?”. Tiktoker believes that all places have a camera.

“In other editions, surreal things must have happened that we can’t even imagine”, commented the ex-Panicat. The woman from Bahia then said that she was worried about something she did that could have been shown by PlayPlus. Afterwards, Apollo’s mother started to talk in codes with Léo Lins’ girlfriend to explain what situation was afflicting her.

“I ran my hand over the sheep”, explained the internet professional. “Only that?”, asked the friend of Rich Melquiades. Sthe then took Aline’s arms to simulate the movements he made on the supposed sheep. “Thus? But it just bumped into”, tried to soften the Paulista. “But three times bump?”, the northeastern woman confessed, laughing with her friend.

