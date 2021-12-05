Sthefane mocks Rico for complaining about punishment

Yesterday’s after-party at “A Fazenda 13” was marked with punishments. The first one happened, because Aline Mineiro, MC Gui, Sthefane Matos, Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves, jumped in the pool and took a while to return to the headquarters. Bil Araújo was irritated with the situation, took the microphone, and the group took yet another punishment.

In the living room, MC Gui was talking to Sthe, Mileide and Dynho, and revealed that Rico complained about the punishments: “Rico came to complain, right. Drink, I don’t know what…” and was interrupted by Sthefane: “Full of morals. He is full of morals”.

The funkeiro continued telling: “I said: ‘Hey, but didn’t you take punishment there?’ and he said: ‘But I took it because I wanted to’. I said: ‘So, this one, we took it because I wanted it too’. He said: ‘Yeah, but you guys are so drunk'”.

Mileide commented: “We’re really drunk. I’m crazy. I can only be crazy in this house, I can only.”

After the two punishments, pedestrians will be without water and swimming pool for 48 hours.

