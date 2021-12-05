Sthefane mocks Rico for complaining about punishment

Yesterday’s after-party at “A Fazenda 13” was marked with punishments. The first one happened, because Aline Mineiro, MC Gui, Sthefane Matos, Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves, jumped in the pool and took a while to return to the headquarters. Bil Araújo was irritated with the situation, took the microphone, and the group took yet another punishment.

In the living room, MC Gui was talking to Sthe, Mileide and Dynho, and revealed that Rico complained about the punishments: “Rico came to complain, right. Drink, I don’t know what…” and was interrupted by Sthefane: “Full of morals. He is full of morals”.

The funkeiro continued telling: “I said: ‘Hey, but didn’t you take punishment there?’ and he said: ‘But I took it because I wanted to’. I said: ‘So, this one, we took it because I wanted it too’. He said: ‘Yeah, but you guys are so drunk'”.

Mileide commented: “We’re really drunk. I’m crazy. I can only be crazy in this house, I can only.”

After the two punishments, pedestrians will be without water and swimming pool for 48 hours.

‘Chocolate Party’ sweetens night of the confined in ‘A Fazenda 13’

1 / 21 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari, Aline Mineiro and Mileide Mihaile Play/Playplus two / 21 The Farm 2021: Rico, Marina, Mileide and Aline toast during party Play/Playplus 3 / 21 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoying the ‘Chocolate’ party Play/Playplus 4 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari at the party Play/Playplus 5 / 21 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari enjoying the party Play/Playplus 6 / 21 The Farm 2021: Peoas during the party Play/Playplus 7 / 21 The Farm 2021: Decorating the ‘Chocolate Party’ Play/Playplus 8 / 21 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades at party Play/Playplus 9 / 21 The Farm 2021: Decorating the ‘Chocolate Party’ Play/Playplus 10 / 21 The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party Play/Playplus 11 / 21 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile warns pedestrians about the amount of drinks Play/PlayPlus 12 / 21 The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves enjoying the ‘Chocolate Party’ Play/PlayPlus 13 / 21 The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party Play/Playplus 14 / 21 The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party Play/Playplus 15 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves enjoy show Play/Playplus 16 / 21 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the ‘Chocolate’ party Play/Playplus 17 / 21 The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes talk during party Play/Playplus 18 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party Play/Playplus 19 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves at the ‘Festa Chocolate’ Play/Playplus 20 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves at the ‘Festa Chocolate’ Play/Playplus 21 / 21 The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti stir pedestrians at ‘Chocolate Party’ Play/PlayPlus