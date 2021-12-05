Sthefane vents about forbidden relationship

At dawn, Sthefane Matos and Aline Mineiro were talking about their relationship in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and Sthe, started talking in codes about a situation that she lived with a pawn.

The influencer hinted that she would be afraid the camera had recorded a moment when she was in the pool and would have rubbed a participant, who supposedly would be Dynho.

Sthe commented: “I’m worried about ‘scinapi’. From the day of ‘scinapi'”, referring to the swimming pool. The ex-panicat was surprised: “Are you worried about this? But, it’s just that I didn’t understand much. You just…”, and made a sign, stretching her arm.

Still talking about codes, Aline asked: “Did you stroke the sheep?” and Sthefane nodded. The ex-panicat continued: “Okay. That’s all? But it bumped, it bumped. You can bump it.”

The influencer asked, “More than three times bump?” and the pair burst out laughing. Mineiro wanted to reassure his friend: “Okay, but if it’s in front of the person, no one will see it.”

Aline wanted to know more about Sthe’s supposed relationship: “And what is the reciprocal like?” and the girl replied: “He started it”. The ex-panicat disbelieved: “Swear? I don’t have faith.”

The two friends started to laugh and Matos declared: “So, right… Let’s finish. If it starts, it ends.”

At the end of the conversation, Sthefane reflected: “I’m on the street, Aline, I don’t have a house anymore. I don’t have a family anymore. We’re going to have to live together.”