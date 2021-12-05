Story created by Stan Lee will be developed by Brazilian studio

Legendary comic artist Stan Lee passed away in 2018 but continues to make history through his immense work. Now, an unpublished script will be turned into a comic book by a Brazilian studio. Eleven Dragons Studios, in partnership with POW! Entertainment, the company responsible for Stan Lee’s legacy, will release Death Hunt, a series of comics set in the Amazon whose story was written by the creator of Casa das Ideias himself.

Cover of Death Hunt, a work written by Stan Lee that came to life at the hands of Eleven Dragons

Altogether there will be six HQS, the first of which will be released in 2022 with exclusivity throughout Latin America through the comics platform Social Comics – a company owned by the Eleven Dragons Company – in three languages: Portuguese, English and Spanish. The announcement was made this Saturday (4) during the studio panel at CCXP Worlds 2021.

In an interview during the event, JP Sette, director and screenwriter at Eleven Dragons, described the feeling of bringing this project to life. “For me in particular, this is a unique achievement. Everyone who knows me knows what a Stan Lee fan I am. So much so that, when I met him, I asked him to sign my arm and went to the first tattoo parlor to get the signature tattooed. This is something incredible and proves that in Brazil it is possible to make internationally relevant content. I am very happy and also with ambitious intentions with this project. I’m sure fans won’t be disappointed.”

JP Sette, director and screenwriter for Eleven Dragon Studios, alongside the legendary Stan Lee | Credit: Disclosure

The script for Death Hunt will be developed by JP Sette and André Pereira, from Lupa Filmes, with art by comic artist and illustrator Rick Troula. Eleven Dragons also intends to turn the story into a film or series.

“It’s still very early, but we are already working with this possibility. The story created by Stan has a current and international footprint, but we are going to give it our Brazilian touch”, adds JP

To Gill Champion, President of POW! Entertainment, currently responsible for the works of Stan Lee, this project is important mainly because it is the first Latin American story created by him, in addition to an unprecedented partnership in the region.

“Stan Lee has always been interested in creating diverse characters and stories that could inspire people around the world,” says Gill, creator of POW! alongside Lee in 2001. “We are very excited to be working with Eleven Dragons to continue the legacy and share their stories with fans across Latin America,” he adds.

