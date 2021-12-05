Taliban issues decree stating that women must consent to marriage

By Charlotte Greenfield

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – The Taliban-controlled government of Afghanistan issued a decree on women’s rights on Friday that said they should not be considered “property” and must consent to marry, but did not mention female access education or work outside the home.

The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, which keeps most of its funds for Afghanistan frozen, to commit to respecting women’s rights since taking command of the country on Aug. 15.

“A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give it to anyone in exchange for peace… or to end animosity,” said the edict of the radical Islamic group released by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid.

He outlined the rules governing marriage and property for women, saying that they should not be forced to marry and that widows should have their share of the late husband’s inheritance.

Courts must take the rules into account when making decisions, and the Ministries of Religious Affairs and Information must protect these rights, the decree said.

But the text did not mention the possibility of women working or having access to facilities outside the home or to education, which are major concerns of the international community.

