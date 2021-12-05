Tamires laments defeat and projects improvement at Neo Qumica Arena in the return match of Paulista Female

Corinthians stumbled against São Paulo in the first match of the final of the São Paulo Women’s Championship this Saturday. At Morumbi stadium, the team was overcome by 1-0. Tamires spoke to the press as he left the field and pointed out the necessary improvements for the second duel, which takes place on Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

“I think that when we lose a game we always look more for mistakes than for successes. The beginning of the game was well balanced, where both teams had chances, it was open. We can improve against the São Paulo team , look more for depth of field,” said the left-back to the SportTV.

The athlete from Alvinegra also commented on the characteristics of São Paulo and showed the path she believes is the best way to have a different ending in Itaquera.

“It’s a team that goes up the line a lot and has this more aggressive marking on the attackers. So, if we can explore the sides more, use our openers more, going deeper, we can have more advantage on top of them”, he analyzed.

Finally, Tamires spoke about the advantage of working with the crowd at the Neo Química Arena, as happened in the final of the competition in 2019.

“It will be very important for us. Corinthians fans have been supporting us all year, regardless of whether they are at the stadium or not. Now, with the fans free to go to the game and watch the stadium, we will have ours cheered in our favor. This will motivate and support us a lot. I’m sure we’ll do our best to get this victory at home,” promised the player.

