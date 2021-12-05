Tatá denies Fiuk for clão in chaotic interview: ‘I don’t admit a lie’ | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Multishow Fiuk was interviewed by Tatá Werneck on Lady Night

Tatá Werneck lost his patience and denied Fiuk about his bad behavior on Lady Night. The ex-BBB posted a sequel to Stories on Saturday, saying the presenter had run away from the script, but she countered and said the singer had made excuses to justify his dislike during the interview.

“For anyone who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain paintings and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Period. The only painting that was combined was the Torta com Climão that I made last season”, wrote Tatá in the Twitter.

The message was only posted by the presenter because Fiuk said that she ran away from the script that had been arranged before the interview, and that the situation caught him off guard, but that he tried to act in the best way possible.

“I don’t usually get into controversy, but I think I need to comment on the matter and talk about what happened,” Fiuk began in his Stories, even saying that Tatá had approached him to apologize.

“We had arranged some things before the program, we made a script. At the time of the live it ended up a little out of the script, there were some questions that we hadn’t agreed, and I was a little off the ground, embarrassed at the time , I didn’t know how to act,” he continued, who said he had faced a very delicate moment throughout the recording.

But Tatá didn’t like to see the singer’s videos. She called all this talk an excuse he invented to try to justify the chaos he himself caused in Lady Night’s studio. After publishing the initial message of her outburst, several fans of Fábio Jr.’s son tried to attack the comedian, but she wouldn’t let him.

“He apologized, inventing something that didn’t happen. Then it’s pulled,” wrote Tatá after reading a comment from a fan of the singer saying that he had already apologized. The other follower, she said that she was aware of Fiuk’s psychiatric issues and that she respected any time he had to stop the interview. “I did everything to protect him. But I don’t admit a lie,” he added.

Watch the videos recorded by Fiuk and see Tatá Werneck’s outbursts:

