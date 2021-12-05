Ten cases of Covid are detected on cruise with thousands of people in the US | World

Ten cases of Covid-19 were detected on a cruise with more than 3,200 people returning this Sunday (5) to the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, state health authorities said on Saturday night (4) .

The cases were detected among crew members and also among the passengers of the ship, which belongs to the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). The trip departed New Orleans on November 28 and made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

The announcement comes amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has worried scientists around the world – it is not known, however, if it is more transmissible than the others or if it causes more severe cases of Covid.

Also it is not known whether the infections on the vessel were caused. by the new variant, which has already had confirmed cases in the US.

The Louisiana Department of Health has said that everyone aboard will be tested for Covid-19 before disembarking.

“Those who test positive for Covid-19 will travel in personal vehicles directly to their own homes or will be isolated under current regulations in accommodation provided by the NCL,” tweeted the health department.

According to the monitoring “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford, only 49% of Louisiana residents were fully vaccinated against Covid until December 4th.

The percentage is only higher than the visa in other 4 American states: Mississippi (with 47%), Alabama (with 46.4%), Wyoming (with 46%) and Idaho (with 45.4%).

Cruise travel had been suspended in the United States in March 2020, when health authorities issued an order to prevent Covid infections.

Some cruise ships resumed activities in Europe and other destinations last year, but the ban remained in the United States.