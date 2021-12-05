Tesla launches electric quadricycle for children for R$10 thousand

Have one Tesla in the garage at home may be what many people want, and now it may even be a reality for children in the US. That’s because, two years after announcing the creation of a electric quadricycle for children, the automaker officially launched the vehicle this week. The model, inspired by nothing less than the Cybertruck pickup, should go on sale in about 2 or 4 weeks, according to the brand’s official website.

According to the information, the quadricycle, called the cyberquad, is suitable for children from 8 years of age, as it has a certain height and speed. However, acquiring this ”toy” can be quite salty for the pocket. After all, the new feat costs around U$ 1,900, almost R$ 11,000 in direct conversion.

How is the quad bike?

The quadricycle was developed in a partnership between Tesla and Radio Flyer and, therefore, it has a unique design. So it has a steel frame, LED lights for the headlamp and taillight, padded seat and, oddly enough, an adjustable suspension. In addition, it has a rear disc brake and 16-inch tires at the front, and 14-inch at the rear.

According to the brand, the model is all electric and is suitable for walking on all types of terrain. For this, it has a 36V removable lithium ion battery which generates a range of 24 km. Thus, the maximum speed reaches 16 km/h. However, for safety, the limit can be set by parents to 8 km/h. Tesla’s website also reports that the battery needs 5 hours to be full.

Finally, it is worth remembering that, so far, this product is only being sold in the United States. Therefore, there is no information that Elon Musk’s company will open market to other countries. But, we must say it would be very interesting.