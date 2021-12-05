Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes leave maternity hospital with child in their arms

Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes left the maternity hospital this Saturday (04) afternoon after giving birth to their first child, Francisco, who received them on Wednesday (01). Fiorella Mattheis’ godson appeared in unpublished photos on his mother’s arm, who was wearing a white dress when leaving Perinatal, a maternity hospital located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

Fiorella visited the baby and her best friend this Friday (03) and was thrilled to hold Francisco in her arms for the first time. “Look… Life is wonderful to be lived!!! my tears describe the emotion of meeting my godson and meeting my best friend, now a mother”, he said.

“Thai you gave me the best gift in the world… to be Francisco’s dinda. My heart bursts with love for you,” Fiorella wrote, marking the new daddies. “This one also became a father… It’s beautiful to see people!”, she added in parentheses.

Son of Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes was born on December 1st

Upon receiving the baby, the young couple exploded with happiness and announced to fans, who were eagerly awaiting the time of delivery, on their Instagram accounts.

“Welcome, my son. Francisco was born. I have the strongest woman in the world by my side! Thank you my love!”, wrote Renato Góes, thanking his beloved and saying it was the best day of his life. In her friend’s post, Fiorella also left her love and celebration.

“MY GODFATHER! The best gift was you arriving Francisco and I have the pact to be by your side forever. I love you, boy”, commented the actress, who has been the baby’s mother’s best friend since 2008, when they acted together in the extinct soap opera “Workout”.

Thaila Ayala had two miscarriages before Francisco

The day after the birth, Thaila Ayala also left the announcement of Francisco’s birth on her Instagram and posted a sequence of photos of the birth. “The family is complete! Francisco has arrived!” she wrote. “Done! We’re complete,” her husband replied in comment.

The actress even commented during her pregnancy that the child was a “soul that God sent to her”, and that, when it had to happen, it would happen. Thaila Ayala made such statements when sharing with followers the suffocation suffered in the two pregnancies before Francisco, which went wrong.

The young woman suffered a miscarriage in her first pregnancy, in November 2020. The second was a pregnancy in the fallopian tubes, which led her to undergo emergency surgery.

“I lost my right tube and had a kind of scary surgery. It was at the last minute, because the baby, instead of coming down with blood and all, went up to the abdomen. So my organs were all floating there with a liter of dirty blood “, reported.