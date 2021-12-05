The best selling cars in Brazil in November 2021

Fenabrave (National Federation for Automotive Vehicle Distribution) released the ranking with the most sold cars for November 2021 in Brazil, and the numbers point to a recovery in the sector compared to the previous month.

According to the agency, 161,027 cars and light commercial vehicles were licensed between November 1st and 30th, against 150,079 sold in October. The increase was 7.30%, good for the month, but 24.8% below the figures for the same month in 2020.

The curiosity of the top 10 best-selling cars in Brazil in November was due to the division between cars and SUVs. The top positions were occupied by 5 cars and 5 SUVs. The lead went to the Chevrolet Onix, which moved from 7th place in October to the lead, with 9,327 plates issued.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Soon after came its “brother”, the Onix Plus, which occupied the 9th position a month ago, with 7,521 units sold. The podium was completed by Volkswagen Gol, which has just undergone another price increase, but had 6,866 licensed units across the country.

Among SUVs, Hyundai Creta was the highlight, occupying 5th place overall, with 6,099 license plates. Following are Chevrolet Tracker (6th), Jeep Compass (8th), Volkswagen T-Cross and Jeep Renegade, in 9th and 10th places, respectively.

See the ranking of the 10 best selling cars in Brazil in November 2021:

Chevrolet Onix: 9,327 Chevrolet Onix Plus: 7,521 Volkswagen Goal: 6,866 Fiat Argo: 6,340 Hyundai Crete: 6,099 Chevrolet Tracker: 6073 Hyundai HB20: 5540 Jeep Compass: 5,287 Volkswagen T-Cross: 4,725 Jeep Renegade: 4,233

Fiat leader among automakers

Fiat Argo was the only one of the automaker among the 10 best-selling cars in October (Image: Matheus Argentoni/Canaltech)

Despite having placed only one car in the top 10 — the Argo, 4th best seller, with 6,340 licenses —, Fiat ended November as the leading manufacturer of licenses for commercial and light vehicles in Brazil.

The brand sold 30,694 vehicles, corresponding to a market share of 19.6%. The second position was taken by General Motors, with a 17.66% share and 28,430 registered vehicles. The podium was completed by Volkswagen, with 21,689 vehicles and 13.47% of market share.

Check out the top 10 automakers in Brazil in November 2021

Fiat: 30,694 Chevrolet: 28,430 Volkswagen: 21,689 Toyota: 14,269 Hyundai: 14,062 Jeep: 10,643 Renault: 9,744 Nissan: 6,848 Honda: 5,807 Caoa Cherry: 3,683

Source: Fenabrave