The champion packed! José Aldo defeats Rob Font and asks for a duel with Dillashaw in the UFC | combat

José Aldo took another step – firm – towards the title dispute at bantamweight (under 61kg). For that, he won the number 4 in the category, Rob Font, in a five-round duel in which the Brazilian former featherweight champion (under 66kg) was close to both a knockout and a submission. The triumph came by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 49-46).

1 of 6 José Aldo defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 49-46) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC José Aldo defeated Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 49-46) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In Las Vegas, the “People’s Champion” amended his third straight win in the division, coming from victories against Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, and must now take at least Font’s spot in fourth place in the next ranking update. In the interview above the cage, he said he was ready to fight again for the belt, but with the division tangled up with two champions (Aljamain Sterling linear and Petr Yan interim), he challenged TJ Dillashaw, now ranked first among the challengers.

– Rob Font is a very tough guy, we knew his quality, but I’m after my dream, I want to be champion of this category and no one will stop me. I’m training a little of everything. We got it in my head that I have to be a complete MMA athlete. We have been working a lot in the Navy. Next time I wanted to fight for the title, but I don’t know what it’s going to be like, so I think Dillashaw and I are there, and a fight between me and TJ Dillashaw would be spectacular.

Rob Font printed his game in the first round, where he used and abused the jabs with speed that touched the face of José Aldo. The American even invested in the Brazilian’s legs, but was unable to apply the takedown. Font’s upper was also on top of the Brazilian. José Aldo even put a good blow to the American’s waistline, but he couldn’t find much of the American in the cage. With ten seconds to go before the end of the first round, Aldo put in a straight jab sequence, as well as a left hook that sent the American to the ground. The Brazilian tried to pressure and liquidate, but he didn’t have time for that.

On his way back to the second round, Rob Font landed some hard jabs, but José Aldo responded by hitting the waistline and connecting a right hook. The Brazilian also blocked a low kick and hit a straight, and then a hard straight right shook the American. Aldo still tried for a flying knee, but Font escaped. The American went back up with his jabs, but Aldo showed his dodge up to date. As in the first round, the hardest blows were made by the Brazilian, while Font showed pressure at the beginning and fell in the rest of the partial.

Rob Font returned for round three with a swelling below his left eye. He went up again at the start and Aldo soon responded with hard low kicks from the outside of his left leg, releasing the game Dedé Pederneiras had asked for at half-time. Font tried to get his legs and take down, but the Brazilian defended and fell on top. With an advantage in the half guard, Aldo tried to catch the katagatame, but Font closed his guard. Aldo, not getting his mount, let Font get to his feet. The American went back to firing his jabs, but Aldo found a straight one and amended it with a low kick that unbalanced the opponent, who fell in a sitting position and got up.

With his right eye swollen, José Aldo returned for the fourth round seeing Font go up again, but he sent a hard jab that made him back off. Aldo went upstairs, tried for a knee, and Font fell flat. The Brazilian sought the crucifix, but Font defended it, as well as Aldo’s katagatame in the sequence. José Aldo took the lead in the 100kg position and looked for the crucifix again. Font spun inside and replaced half guard. Even from below, the American connected some dangerous elbows, as well as a kimura to his left arm, but was unable to get into position.

In the last round, Font again tried to put pressure on at first, but José Aldo was cerebral. The American took the Brazilian to the grid clinch and left an elbow on the way out, but Aldo started to set the pace again with jabs and straights. Font grabbed him looking for another takedown, but Aldo hurt him with a straight right. The Brazilian went up, landed blows to the head with Font on the ground. Afterwards, Aldo went to his back and got to be mounted with his opponent on his side on the ground. Font turned his back, Aldo closed the triangle at the waistline and passed it hand to hand, but without being well fitted he ended up not being able to finish the fight. With only a few seconds left, Aldo just followed in the dominant position and then celebrated the victory he knew was his.

Fiziev knocks out Riddell with round kick

4 of 6 Rafael Fiziev defeated Brad Riddell by KO at 2:20 pm on the R3 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Rafael Fiziev beat Brad Riddell by KO at 2:20 in the R3 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

This night’s main co-fight was valid for the lightweight (under 70kg), between two top 15, who showed the reason for being ranked in a division as disputed as the one that has the Brazilian Charles do Bronx as champion. In a very technical confrontation, which seemed to go to the judges, Kyrgyz Rafael Fiziev (#14) took a round kick out of his hat that made New Zealander Brad Riddell (#12) stand KO’d at 2:20 of the third round.

In the first round, the two had an even fight, but Brad Riddell was the one who landed the most blows and also the toughest in the end. In the second round, Fiziev was more effective and left many marks on the face of the New Zealander, clearly growing in the fight. And in the final round, Fiziev started hitting two good crosses in the approach of Riddell, who started trying to apply takedowns without success. That’s when he stunned him with a high right round kick that heeled into Riddell’s temple, who rose to his feet and clearly asked to stop. Herb Dean was quick to end the fight, while Riddell collapsed to the ground.

Jamahal Hill knocks out in 48 seconds

5 of 6 Jamahal Hill beat Jimmy Crute by KO in R1 48s — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Jamahal Hill beat Jimmy Crute by KO in the 48s of R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The light heavyweight clash (under 93kg) was already long-awaited between two fighters coming from the Contender Series and already ranked, but Jamahal Hill didn’t let the audience watch much. Within 48 seconds of the fight, the 14th American on the list knocked out the 13th-placed Australian and won again after coming off a loss to Paul Craig. Now, he has a record with nine wins and only one loss, as well as a “no contest”, and he has already asked Brazilian rivals for the next fight.

– I heard that Paulo Costa (Borrachinha) may be moving up to light heavyweight, I can face him – said Jamahal Hill, who also showed interest in facing Johnny Walker.

Crute started the fight firing a series of kicks, but Hill defended them all. Until Hill kicked high and then hit the right hook that made Crute topple forward. The Australian still recovered and tried to grab the American, who fired a stone this time to leave no chance of the rival’s return. Jamahal Hill landed a right cross against Crute, who landed on the jaw. The American gave one more sledgehammer before the referee ended the fight.

6 of 6 UFC 269 Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defending their belts you watch live in Combate — Photo: Infoesporte UFC 269 Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defending their belts you watch live in Combate — Photo: Infoesporte