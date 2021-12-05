the escape as a volcano spews a huge cloud of ash

Residents of Java, one of Indonesia’s islands, are fleeing a vast cloud of ash as an active volcano erupts for the second time in a few months.

Witnesses said a heavy shower of volcanic ash from Mount Semeru blocked the sun in two local districts.

So far, there has been no record of casualties and the evacuation of the local population is ongoing, authorities say.

Meanwhile, a volcanic activity monitoring body has issued a warning to airlines about the ash cloud, which reaches up to 15,000 meters in height.

Thoriqul Haq, a local official, told Reuters that a road and bridge near the town of Malang were damaged.

“The situation has changed urgently and quickly since the eruption began,” he said.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) in Darwin, Australia, said the ash appears to have broken off the ridge and is heading southwest.

VAAC provides advice to the aviation industry on the location and movement of potentially hazardous volcanic ash.

Campbell Biggs, a VAAC meteorologist, explained to the BBC that the 15,000-meter column of smoke is higher than the cruising altitude of most aircraft, which requires changing the routes of flights that pass through it.

Ash that solidifies in the coldest parts of aircraft engines can interrupt the flow of air through the machinery, which would impair the operation of the aircraft.

Do they also affect visibility for pilots and worsen cabin air quality? which makes oxygen masks a necessity for passengers.

Mount Semeru was a very active volcano that regularly spewed ash at a height of 4,300 meters. Saturday’s eruption has therefore seen a “very significant increase in intensity,” said Biggs.

The ash cloud should slowly dissipate, added the expert.

Mount Semeru rises 3,600 meters above sea level and has already erupted between late 2020 and early 2021, forcing thousands of residents to seek shelter.

It is among the nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

The country is in the “Circle of Fire” of the Pacific, where tectonic plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

Images on social media show residents fleeing as a giant ash cloud rose up behind them.

BPBD Provinsi Jatim dan BPBD Lumajang telah menuju lokasi untuk melakukan assesment dan evakuasi warga di sekitar Gunung Semeru. Silahkan mention jika ada yang dilokasi@PRB_BNPB pic.twitter.com/DYj8qIW23u — jogjaupdate.com (@JogjaUpdate) December 4, 2021

Info saat ini bahwa jembatan Gladak perak putus. Tolong menginfokan kepada masyarakat yang akan melewati lokasi ini untuk berhati-hati pic.twitter.com/Cgap7SZwBz — PRB Indonesia BNPB (Disaster Risk Reduction) (@PRB_BNPB) December 4, 2021

