The Farm 13: Monique Evans accuses Solange Gomes of hitting her belly: “She got screwed”

Monique Evans was revolted by a statement by Solange Gomes and decided to expose a supposed coup by the ex-muse of ‘Banheira do Gugu’

Last Saturday night (4), Monique Evans put his mouth on the trombone and accused Solange Gomes of having tried to give a famous person the bellyache.

It all started when the ex-muse of Gugu Bathtub criticized Mileide Mihaile in The Farm 13, implying that she doesn’t do anything with her life because she already receives a high alimony from her son, yhudy, with wesley naughty.

“You can’t spend the day in the kitchen, love. Either you cook, or you work and earn your money, pay the bills. Both things, it’s not possible. I can’t spend the day in the kitchen, because otherwise how am I going to feed my daughter if I don’t have a father with money, with a high pension, like Mileide does?“she said at the time.

When faced with the statement, the mother of Barbara Evans he decided to defend the girl – who is one of his favorites to win the show – and exposed the alleged coup of the former model.

“Solange hesitates! Does she think everyone gets pension? The normal thing is to chase it! She did no more than the obligation. The worst thing is that Solange tried to have a child with a famous person, thinking about the coup, but got screwed“, she fired, without revealing the name of the possible ‘victim’.

HOMAGE

Monique Evans started the week with a lot of romance and made a heartbreaking statement to her girlfriend, Cacá Werneck.

On social networks, the presenter shared a click where she appears next to the DJ and said she felt lost before meeting her. Passionate, the blonde assured that she found a new way of loving with the chosen one.

Look:

