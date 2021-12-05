Thousands of Australians protest restrictions

Thousands of people demonstrated peacefully on Saturday (4) in front of Parliament, in the Australian city of Melbourne, to demand the removal of laws against the covid-19 pandemic.

The city overcame its last wave of infections and deaths in October and is trying to get back to normal, while penalizing people who chose not to get the covid-19 vaccine.

This week, the government approved a set of measures designed to replace the state of emergency, in force since March 2020, and which expire on December 15, which allows the regional government to implement restrictions to fight the pandemic.