Thousands of people protest against lockdown and mandatory vaccination in Austria

The main protest was attended by more than 40,000 people, according to police estimates

EFE/Jorge Dastis/Archivo Thousands took to the streets in Vienna



Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna, at Austria, this Saturday, 4, to protest against the lockdown and the government’s plans to implement mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. Of the nearly 20 demonstrations that had been called today in the Austrian capital, the main one was attended by more than 40,000 people, according to police estimates. Most did not wear masks and there was no social distance. Police used pepper gas to disperse the protests, but no serious incidents were reported, according to public television broadcaster “ORF”. Most of the protesters carried posters with messages denying the vaccines and the law that the government is preparing to make them mandatory from February 2022. Since November 21, Austria has been in lockdown to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with the closing of restaurants, hotels, museums, non-essential businesses and banning events. With the restrictions, the accumulated incidence of seven days of infection per 100,000 inhabitants dropped from more than 1,000 in mid-November to 667 cases this week.

*With information from EFE