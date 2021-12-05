To the sound of Marcos & Belutti, pedestrians make up and “throw” in gossip during Chocolate Party – Photos

Pedestrians enjoyed the Chocolate Party in The Farm 13 this Friday night (3)! The decoration and the abundance of sweets cheered the pedestrians, who enjoyed the celebration until the last minute! There was dancing, lots of games, crying and even apologies! Check out the best moments of the event! Play/Record TV

The pedestrians vibrated a lot with the theme of the party! Lots of sweets, brigadeiro balloons and two cascades of black and white chocolate for participants to enjoy freely. as soon as they enter, the participants toasted the party in an atmosphere of great fun Play/Record TV

To make the night even more special, the duo Marcos & Belutti performed an exclusive show for the pawn! Rico, MC Gui, Sthe surrendered to the artists’ sertanejo successes. In chorus, they sang the song I was and they really enjoyed the party with the sound of Sunday morning Play/Record TV

Of course, the classic moment of pedestrians with their hands on their knees could not be missed! When funk started to play, the joy of the crowd multiplied. Everyone danced to the floor, even when the new music That’s why you suffer, by Tati Quebra Barraco, stirred the thirst! Play/Record TV

Despite having said that he would not apologize to Solange, Rico was bothered to see the girl alone at the party and tried to make up with his friend. Reluctantly, she cried and refused to accept the humorist’s apology. Mileide noticed a loophole to try to resolve with Solange, but Marina’s interference made the situation worse. The writer argued badly with the influencer and the mood was heavy at the Chocolate Party Play/Record TV

Seeing Solange crying, Bil decided to have a chat with the girl. The model praised her and said that she is one of the women he most identifies with on the reality show, especially for her simplicity and humility. The model even promised the girl a gift, which made her cry even more Play/Record TV

There was emotion! Rico, Marina, Aline and Dynho enjoyed a moment of the party hugging the floor of the track. The pedestrians hummed the songs, until Marina burst into tears and was comforted by her friends. The influencer was moved when she said that she “didn’t believe she was still in reality” Play/Record TV

The apology came! MC Gui decided to leave the conflicts with Marina aside to strengthen the bonds of friendship. Finally, they hug and the exchange of affection infected Mileide and Aline, who also hugged the duo Play/Record TV

Mileide did not hide her dissatisfaction with Bil during the party! The girl revealed to Rico that she is disappointed in her friend and gave a long vent! The influencer said she “is mad at herself” for believing the model would be one of her best friends in and out of headquarters. Play/Record TV