Tom Holland feeds fan theories at CCXP Worlds 21

One of the most anticipated superhero movies in recent times, Spider-Man: No Return Home attended the CCXP Worlds 21 during the panel of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Opening with the presence of the Teioso in person, Tom Holland, the panel added fuel to the bonfire of rumors surrounding the production.

“Spider-Man is back on a new adventure, and I know people say that a lot, but you’re going to see things in this movie that you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see pumpkin bombs, sandstorms, multiverse. you’ve seen it before, but never like you’ve seen it here, all together”, said Holland. “And the word is out on the streets: Peter Parker is going to college and everyone knows who he is. will be wrong. Or not”.

The Sony panel even brought announcements about new Spider-Man animations in the Spiderverse, such as the title and first preview of the new movie and the announcement of a third movie. Still about Spider-Man: No Return Home, the panel had a frank conversation with the interpreters of the villains Duende Verde, Doutor Octopus and Electro: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, respectively.

CCXP WORLDS 21

The Saturday (4) of CCXP Worlds 21 has panels of Netflix, Crunchyroll, Paramount Pictures, HBO Max, Sony Pictures and much more. Sunday, the second day of the event, will feature announcements from MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

