Trio of villains comments return on CCXP

The doors of the multiverse were completely thrown open on the panel of the Sony at CCXP Worlds 2021. In addition to bringing the first preview of Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse – and announce a third film in the franchise -, the studio revealed an unprecedented scene at the event. morbius and the stars Willem DaFoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, who will live, respectively, Duende Verde, Doutor Octopus and Electro in Spider-Man: No Return Home. On the panel, the trio, who have already appeared in previous movie theater franchises of Cabeça de Teia, commented on this return to the universe. Marvel and what has changed for their characters and for themselves.

“Nobody knows how uncomfortable these outfits are”, said DaFoe, talking about the Green Duende’s look. remembering your period in Spider man, from 2002, the actor said he spent up to eight hours on his feet for the costume department to fit the pieces of his uniform. “Now they digitally scan your body and draw over the top [do modelo digitalizado], make the uniform and wear it on you. It’s a big leap in technology.”.

Doctor Octopus also underwent changes. In the 2004 film, Molina was actually connected to the villain’s mechanical arms, which were powered by puppet operators. “[Os braços] are inserted almost completely digitally into the post”, change that obviously allowed the actor to move more freely.

The biggest evolution, however, was due to the look of Electro. One of the most criticized elements of The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Threat of Electro, 2014, the villain’s blue and luminous skin was discarded for no return home and replaced by a more technological outfit. For him, the change is comparable to the origins of the R&B music genre, when artists wore flashy clothes to get attention. “Today you can focus on music”.

Evolution

The uniforms weren’t the only difference between these characters’ movie debuts, which took place between 2002 and 2014, and this return, which takes place in December 16, 2021. On the panel, the trio praised the path traced by the director Jon Watts and the screenwriters Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers to revive the villains. “when i found out [da volta do Duende Verde], I thought ‘wow, this is crazy’”, said DaFoe. Fortunately, the actor’s fears vanished when he was able to read the script. “[A história] it sounded like a lot of fun and a good solution.”.

Foxx agreed, adding that the plot made the Green Goblin even scarier than he was in Spider man. “You can see it’s personal”, commented the winner of the oscar, comparing Norman Osborn’s motivations to those of classic villains in William Shakespeare.

Although he didn’t go into as much detail regarding the return of Octopus, Molina celebrated his official entry into the MCU. “It’s a very fun world to be in.”, affirmed the Brit, after joking that he returned to the role only “just for the money”.

