Trump raises $1 billion in investments for his social network – International

(photo: AFP)

The company that is expected to give rise to the future social network of former President Donald Trump and the company he merged with to enter the Stock Exchange said this Saturday (4) that a group of institutional investors has pledged to contribute US$ 1 billion .

This would add to the $293 million already recovered by “Spac” Digital World Acquisition Corp upon its arrival on Wall Street in September, details a statement.

Subtracting transaction costs, Trump Media & Technology Group is expected to recover $1.25 billion to fund the launch of the former president’s social network, the document added.

The two companies did not specify who the investors are who have committed to providing the funds.

Trump had announced in late October that the company in charge of running his future social network would merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp, an acquisition company with a specific vocation, or “Spac” in English.

This financial instrument as an empty container that raises funds on the stock exchange, committing to approach a promising company in the coming months, allowing it to enter Wall Street without the traditional process.

Dubbed “Truth Social”, the future platform was introduced by the former president as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, from which he was banned for having incited his supporters to attack the Capitlio on 6 January.

Currently available for pre-sale on the App Store, theoretically it should be released in the first quarter of 2022.

Driven by interest from private investors, “Spac” shares soared after the announcement of its rapprochement with the Trump company, jumping from about $10 a share to a peak of $175 in two days.

After the initial enthusiasm, however, it dropped again and closed Friday at US$ 45, which earned it a valuation of US$ 1.67 billion.

GOOGLE

Goal

twitter