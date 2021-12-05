Turned on technology? Here there are vacancies from interns to senior positions | undertake

O technology sector still being one of the most demanding for new professionals , with a large amount of vacancies available. At the same time, clashes with the lack of qualified personnel to serve a very dynamic segment.

THE Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom) estimates that, until 2024, about 400 thousand new vacancies will be opened in the sector only in the state of São Paulo. However, the number of professionals trained in the area is much lower than the opportunities offered.

“Senior positions suffer even more from this deficit,” he says. Pedro Luiz Pezoa, president of Pointer, specializing in the appointment of high-level professionals in the technology sector. “The development and IT market guarantees great professional opportunities, good wages, and it is extremely promising, being one of the most vacancies at the moment, but it hasn’t found enough people to fill these vacancies.”

Here we list 19 technology companies that have open positions.

The Engineering Simulation and Scientific Software (ESSS), Brazilian multinational focused on computer simulation, with offices in Latin America and Europe, has vacancies open in different segments of operation in the technology market.

– Specialist in CAE applications | Colombia

– Specialist in CAE applications | Rio de Janeiro

– Business executive | Argentina

– Business executive | Portugal

– Vertical Energy Account Manager | Rio de Janeiro

– Full software developer | Florianopolis

In addition to the vacancies open, the company also makes available a talent bank to register resumes that will be evaluated in future opportunities.

The Sienge, expert management platform for construction companies, has nine vacancies open in the marketing area. The vacancies offer job opportunities for people residing anywhere in Brazil, for remote or face-to-face work. The available positions are for growth manager, marketing analyst and content manager positions, among others. Interested parties can apply through the website.

To PagBrasil, payment fintech, has open vacancies for full test analyst, developer, young apprentice for the infrastructure team, in addition to the available talent bank. The vacancies are for Porto Alegre. To apply click here.

Konduto, anti-fraud company for online payments, has vacancies for bilingual service analyst, among others, in addition to the talent bank. Interested parties can find out more about the opportunities and apply through the link.

Sambatech, edtech of solutions for educational institutions, open courses, preparatory courses and corporations, has 21 vacancies open for full developer, marketing intern, data engineer, solutions architect, software architect and support intern, among others. More information about vacancies and how to apply at the link.

The Farmer, platform for the purchase of recurring medications in Brazil, has a vacancy open for administrative assistant in Belo Horizonte and other positions in São Paulo. Information and registration on the link.

The Group Software, company that provides technological solutions for shopping malls, real estate and condominiums, has more than 30 job opportunities in the areas of back-office, market, customer success and technology. More information can be found at the link.

The Best Shipping, quotation and freight generation platform, has 11 vacancies for the following areas: personnel department assistant, recruitment and selection analyst, junior product designer, operational and logistics support assistant and full data engineer, among others. People can apply via the link.

Getrak (Belo Horizonte – PCD)

To Getrak, technology provider for vehicle tracking companies, has some vacancies open for the relationship analyst areas, also for opportunities for People with Disabilities (PCD); and for administrative assistant, also with an exclusive vacancy for PCD. All these vacancies are effective for the city of Belo Horizonte. To apply, interested parties must access the link.

Sidia Institute of Science and Technology has more than 230 vacancies in various areas of expertise, such as artificial intelligence. More information on the company’s website.

The NeuralMed, healthtech that uses artificial intelligence to develop decision-making solutions in healthcare institutions to analyze medical images and texts, has four vacancies open for developers. For more information about vacancies and to apply, visit the link.

The Nvoip, telecommunications startup that offers the market a voice, SMS and API communication platform for small, medium and large companies, has vacancies available for the functions of internship in designer and creation, commercial internship, internship in service, internship in writing, internship in technical support, jr. technical support analyst, service assistant, traffic manager and bank of talents. Interested parties can apply through the link.

To SalesFarm, company that outsources the sales operation, has more than 80 vacancies, for salesperson, pre-salesman, developer, HR, data analyst and commercial coordinator, to work in Vitória (ES). Applications on the link.

The Happy Client Institute, startup that applies methodologies and solutions to help companies improve the experience they offer their customers, has a vacancy open for instructional designer, where the professional will lead educational projects and development programs. To apply, send your resume to: [email protected]

The Showkase, platform that helps small businesses to sell online in an uncomplicated and integrated way to all social networks and digital channels, has eight vacancies open for the functions of digital marketing, user experience, commercial consultant, software engineer, software development intern and marketing intern, among others. Interested parties can send an email to: [email protected]

Track.co, Brazilian startup specializing in customer experience performance indicators and monitoring metrics, has more than ten open positions for sales consultant, tax analyst and infrastructure and network analyst, among others. Interested parties can apply on the link.

Aivo, conversational artificial intelligence company applied to customer service, has three vacancies open. However, it has several other vacancies for different positions to work remotely. Applications on the link.

To Tuim, Brazilian subscription furniture company, has more than 15 vacancies for senior architect, billing analyst, furniture assembly assistant, logistics analyst, financial manager, digital coordinator, designer, marketing and strategic planning analyst, general services assistant and leader of strategic planning, among others. Interested parties can send an e-mail to: [email protected]

The Brazilian Association of Startups (Abstartups), non-profit organization that promotes the startup ecosystem in the country, has five vacancies open, four for community analysts and one for internal controls analyst. Applications on the link.