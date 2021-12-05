Turning around, Brazil beats Japan and qualifies for the second phase of the Women’s Handball World Cup | handball

Brazil was a scare, but managed to come back on top of Japan and qualified for the next phase of the Women’s Handball World Cup, which is being played in Castellón, Spain. The selection made a first half below what it can yield, but turned in the second to reach the second victory in two games in the tournament. After beating Croatia on their debut 30-25, they now beat the Japanese 29-25.

At the World Cup, three teams from each group advance in each bracket to the next stage. The triumph, then, guaranteed the Brazilian classification. The selection returns to the court this Monday, against Paraguay, at 14h. The Paraguayan team lost its other two games and has a negative balance of minus 45. If they win, Cristiano Rocha’s team will be the first in group G, which is important for the draw for the next phase.

– This was a very important game as a test of this new group in several aspects. The team showed great ability to overcome moments of adversity. Japan demanded a lot from us. We needed a focused defense at all times because they roll the ball very quickly. And we got it in the second half. We improve defense and increase confidence to attack with more balance. It’s very important to go through a difficult time and keep trying to do the best you can. This was seen today. They demonstrated, together, a lot of determination and overcoming power. This is extremely important for the continuity of the World Cup – said the coach at the end of the game.

Duda Amorim, Dani Piedade and Fabiana Diniz, who retired from the national team, were in the stands following the victory of their former colleagues and were honored by the Brazilian Confederation.

Unlike the game against Croatia, Brazil started with a very low advantage in attack. With only 50% efficiency in the first half, the selection didn’t look the same as in the debut. Mainly, in quick counterattacks, where only 40% of the attempts were valid. And it was exactly in this regard that the Japanese won the first half. They converted every chance they got.

Japan opened the scoring, but Brazil soon turned around. However, the Asian team was being more effective in attack and opened 9 to 6. Led by Ana Paula, the team tightened the game again. But, once again, the attacks lacked precision and Japan won the first half by 15 to 12.

Japanese happiness was short-lived. Brazil returned for the second time more organized on the court and with recalibrated marksmanship. It took a few minutes for it to turn to 17 to 16. Rocked and vibrating, the selection began to run over the Japanese. At 21 of the second half, Ana Paula put Brazil five ahead by making it 27-22.