Two-time Libertadores champion, midfielder Felipe Melo doesn’t agree on renewal and leaves Palmeiras

Leader and multi-champion by palm trees, Felipe Melo is no longer a player for Alviverde. After not agreeing on the contract renewal for next season, the midfielder leaves Palestra after five seasons wearing the green and white shirt. The announcement was made by the club this Saturday (4), through an official note and post on social networks.

The decision for non-continuity was communicated to the midfielder this Saturday, the last day of work and official celebrations of the South American conquest before the start of vacation by part of the main squad. He is free to sign with any team for next season.

The athlete’s wish would be for a contractual extension for another two years. At 38, the steering wheel has official proposals from Fluminense and Internacional for 2022, as published by the BIDS!/OUR LECTURE.



Since 2017 at Verdão, the shirt 30 is the third player with more games in the current squad (225, behind only Dudu, with 333, and Willian, with 253). During his time at Palestra, Melo won five titles: Brasileirão 2018, Paulistão 2020, Copa do Brasil 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021.

See the official note released by Palmeiras



“Felipe, when you arrived, in January 2017, you said that you had the objective of being an idol of Palmeiras and winning important titles. Five years later, looking back, you raised the 2018 Brazilian, the 2020 Paulista, the 2020 Brazil Cup and the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores. What a mission!

Speaking of Libertadores, do you remember how much it instigated you, how much it gave you goosebumps to hear from the stands that the Libertadores Cup is an obsession? So. You brought this joy to the crowd that sings and cheers twice. The same crowd that, from the beginning, hugged you and sang at the top of your lungs: “the stuff is crazy, Felipe Melo pitbull crazy dog”.

In the first conquest, you had to make an effort and sweat even more to get back in time to be available at Maracanã. Only you and your family will forever carry the value of Breno Lopes’ epic goal in stoppage time. In 2021, an arduous path. Sao Paulo favorite? Atletico-MG favorite? Flamengo? You infected everyone and showed that, yes, it was possible. And it was. God enabled!

In five years there were also difficult moments, seasons without titles, but always with intensity, what it’s like to be Palmeiras and what it’s like to be Felipe Melo. Your choice really was the best possible when you decided to return to Brazil to continue your winning career in Europe. After all, a true champion recognizes the other.

Difficult decisions at the right time define the character’s weight in the story. His departure does not mark the end of his career at Palmeiras, but the beginning of his eternalization. You ascend to the highest level that football provides, marked forever on the club’s walls and in the fan’s memory. Felipe, you made history in the Greatest Champion of Brazil and now three-time champion of America”.