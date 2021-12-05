UFC: Léo Santos nearly knocks out, Clay Guida survives and submits Brazilian in second round | combat

Léo Santos could have knocked out Clay Guida in the first round in a performance that could put him in the spotlight this Saturday night at the UFC. Could. But the referee didn’t stop the duel, the American survived, even improved at the end of the first round, and with just 1m21 of the second round he arrived on the Brazilian’s back to apply a rear naked choke and win the fight at lightweight (up to 70kg) .

Léo Santos, who came to mend seven wins and a draw between 2013 and 2020, remaining unbeaten in that period, now has two straight losses. At 41, the Nova União fighter had already lost to Grant Dawson, and now suffers a setback to Clay Guida. The 39-year-old American, now with a record of 37 wins and 21 losses, is recovering from loss to Mark O. Madsen in the previous bout.

1 of 11 Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos via submission at 1m21 from R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos via submission at 1m21 of R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the first round, Léo Santos kept Guida at bay using his wingspan and kicks, until one of those at the waistline made the American feel. Leo went up and Guida grabbed his legs, but the Brazilian slashed non-stop. Leo then connected a full knee and sent Guida down, but the referee didn’t stop. Léo Santos beat frantically, combining knees in the thai clinch, but Guida survived. There were 46 significant blows connected by the Brazilian in just over two minutes.

2 of 11 Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos via submission at 1m21 from R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos via submission at 1m21 of R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight to grab Guida’s mouthguard, who was able to breathe and return to the fight with a good left-hander. Léo rotated around the cage, trying to breathe better, after visibly getting tired of hitting. Guida then tried to pick up both legs, even putting Léo on, who immediately got up. Guida went up again, grabbed both legs and pinned Leo to the ground. The round ended with Guida inside the guard held by the Brazilian.

Clay Guida returned showing the peculiar movement, until he belted the Brazilian and on the second attempt he put Léo Santos on the ground. The Brazilian, still looking quite tired of hitting in the first round, no longer showed resistance. Guida shot his knees with his knees on the side until he moved to the back and tied the Brazilian’s neck, who had no choice but to beat a forfeit.

3 of 11 Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos via submission at 1m21 from R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos via submission at 1m21 of R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

At 34 years old and now 36 fights in MMA, Chris Curtis had only his second fight in the UFC this Saturday, where he remained undefeated. The American fighter, who had already knocked out Phil Hawes on his debut on Ultimate, this time knocked out Brendan Allen in a duel at middleweight (under 84kg). With a right cross, Curtis made Allen swing, and then went up with many blows and two knees that made Allen fall for good, winning by TKO at 1m58 of the second round. It is Chris Curtis’ seventh straight win.

4 of 11 Chris Curtis beat Brendan Allen via TKO at 1’58 on R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Chris Curtis beat Brendan Allen via TKO at 1’58 of R2 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a very balanced first round, Curtis was more powerful in his punches and caused more damage, although Brendan Allen had more volume in his punches. In the next round, Allen opened combining jab, direct and body kick, in addition to a low kick that unbalanced his rival. In response, Curtis aimed at the waistline with his fists, while Allen responded with overhead punches. That’s when Curtis landed a jab and a straight straight, plus another hook at the waistline. Then, when the right cross swing Allen, Curtis felt the victory close and at full speed accelerated until reaching the knockout.

Alex Morono wins and moves his father

5 of 11 Alex Morono defeats Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (triple 30-27) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Alex Morono defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (triple 30-27) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Alex Morono closed the 2021 season perfectly in the UFC. The welterweight (under 77kg) this Saturday amended his third victory in three fights this year, this time beating fellow American Mickey Gall by unanimous decision (triple 30-27). In May, Morono had already beaten Donald Cerrone, and in September, he beat David Zawada. Now, he has 21 wins, seven losses and a “no contest” on the cartel.

In the interview after the fight, Morono dedicated the victory to his father, who was thrilled to watch the fight sitting beside the cage at the Apex.

– Dad, this one’s for you. I love you – said Morono, after explaining that his father encouraged him to watch the UFC when he was younger, as well as saying that one day he could be there. Visibly quite moved, the fighter’s father was caught by the TV broadcast.

Serbian Todorovic knocks out Pitolo

6 of 11 Dusko Todorovic beat Maki Pitolo by TKO at 4m34 on R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Dusko Todorovic beat Maki Pitolo by TKO at 4m34 of the R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a middleweight clash (under 84kg) that closed the preliminary card, Serbian Dusko Todorovic defeated Maki Pitolo by TKO at 4m34 of the first round. Aged 27 and signed via Contender Series in 2019, Todorovic came to defeat Dequan Townsend on his UFC debut, but in the last two fights he was defeated by Punahele Soriano and by Brazilian Gregory Robocop. With this return to winning ways, he now has a record with 11 wins and two losses.

At the start of the round, Pitolo connected a straight right and then followed it up with a low kick that made Todorovic spin. The Serb then went with everything on Pitolo’s legs, who even defended, but pulled guard and tried to get out with a guillotine. Pitolo lost the grip and Todorovic was on top, inside guard. From then on, the Serb shifted his guard to the left and caught Pitolo’s right arm, hitting the American with many punches in the head. Once on the mount, Todorovic forced Pitolo to turn on all fours. Todorovic unleashed a barrage of blows to the head, Pitolo bent over and was beaten until referee Mark Smith ended the fight.

Manel Kape knocks out Zhumagulov

7 of 11 Manel Kape beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov via TKO at 4m02 of the R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Manel Kape defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov by TKO at 4m02 of the R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Angolan Manel Kape amended his second victory in the UFC in a great performance in Las Vegas this Saturday. He knocked out the Kazakh Zhalgas Zhumagulov at 4m02 of the first round, in a fly duel (under 56kg). Kape first landed a straight right that sent Zhumagulov down into a sitting position. The Kazakh got up, backed away, but found himself with no way out of the railing, where he took a series of blows to the body and head until he fell again, leading to the referee’s interruption.

Manel Kape arrived at the UFC this year accredited for the bantamweight title (under 61kg) at the Asian event RIZIN, but when he went down to flyweight (under 56kg) in the new organization, he succumbed to two Brazilians in his first two fights against the Brazilians Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau, the former by unanimous decision and the latter by split decision. After these two fights in a space of 35 days, the Angolan returned almost five months later, when he knocked out Ode Osbourne. And now 2021 ends with two wins and two losses in his first year in the UFC.

– Every time I have a good plan. Everything I say I will do, I do. I will be champion next year. I’m one of the best flyweights in the world, you can say no, but I know I am (…). I won the last fight with Nicolau, I’m sure about that, I don’t know how they got to the others. But I’m not going to provoke anyone, they have to provoke me. I’m the UFC superstar. Anyone who wants to fight can come! – the Angolan fired.

Bryan Barberena beats rookie

8 of 11 Bryan Barberena beat Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Bryan Barberena defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welterweight (under 77kg) Bryan “Bambam” Barberena returned to the winning column after beating a rookie in the organization on Saturday’s card. In a duel marked by balance, he beat Darian Weeks by unanimous decision (triple 29-28). Since 2014 in the organization, Barberena now has a record with 16 wins and eight losses.

In the first round, Weeks landed more punches and landed a takedown, but the hardest punches were Barberena’s low kicks. In the next round, Weeks landed two takedowns and landed more hard hits on his veteran opponent, who went through empty with a lot of crosses. In the final round, Barberena grew in the end and closed in advantage after turning the partial.

Puelles amendment fourth victory

9 of 11 Claudio Puelles beat Chris Gruetzemacher via submission at 3m25 of the R3 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Claudio Puelles beat Chris Gruetzemacher via submission at 3m25 of the R3 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Peruvian Claudio Puelles reached his fourth straight win in the UFC at lightweight (under 70kg). This Saturday night, he dominated the American Chris Gruetzemacher and won via submission by applying a straight knee lock at 3m25 of the third round. Puelles, who debuted in the UFC with a loss to Martín Bravo, later beat Brazilians Felipe Silva and Marcos Dhalsim, as well as Jordan Leavitt in the sequence. The Peruvian cartel has 11 wins and two losses.

The first round was all by Puelles. He managed to land a hard left-handed kick at the waistline, amended another one later, and soon managed to land a takedown. On the ground, Puelles remained in dominance until the end of the round. In the next part, Puelles was not successful in the takedowns, but even so, from the bottom, he got the better of it, in addition to having an advantage when he also got the standup. And in the third round, when Gruetzemacher was sketching a reaction, Puelles moved to take a straight knee lock and force the American to give up.

Vince Morales knocks out in 2 minutes

10 of 11 Vince Morales beat Louis Smolka by KO at 2m02 of the R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Vince Morales beat Louis Smolka by KO at 2m02 of the R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The night in Las Vegas started in style. In a confrontation at bantamweight (under 61kg), Vince Morales needed just 2m02 to knock out Louis Smolka. He already started taking advantage in the standup, until his rival even made the muay thai clinch and applied some knees, but Morales found space to apply a right cross from short distance to the face that made Smolka fall headlong into the octagon . Morales still threw a few blows over the top, but the referee immediately stopped the fight.

With the victory in his sixth fight in the UFC, Vince Morales now has three wins and three losses in the organization, having now amended two straight wins after coming from a triumph against Drako Rodriguez. The 31-year-old American’s cartel has 10 wins and 5 losses.

Check out all the results of the fights at the event: MAIN CARD:

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. José Aldo

Rafael Fiziev beat Brad Riddell by KO at 2:20 in R3

Jamahal Hill beat Jimmy Crute by KO in the 48s of R1

Clay Guida beat Leonardo Santos by submission at 1m21 of R2

Chris Curtis beat Brendan Allen by TKO at 1m58 of R2

Alex Morono defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Dusko Todorovic beat Maki Pitolo by TKO at 4m34 of R1

Manel Kape beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov by TKO at 4m02 of R1

Bryan Barberena defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Cheyanne Vlismas defeated Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28)

William Knight defeated Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Claudio Puelles beat Chris Gruetzemacher via submission at 3m25 of R3

Vince Morales beat Louis Smolka by KO at 2m02 of R1