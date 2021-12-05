UFC Vegas 44: José Aldo vs. Font in the main event of the night; see card, times and where to watch – Play

the former champion Jose Aldo, a reference in world MMA, returns to the UFC’s Octagon this Saturday (4), to continue on the path to a title fight in the bantamweight division. The opponent in the main event of the night at UFC Vegas 44 is the american Rob Font, another quarry in manauara’s career

Aldo is coming off two consecutive wins at the event: he beat Marlon Vera in December 2020, and the countryman Pedro Munhoz, in August of this year. The two fights were by unanimous decision of the referees.

The Brazilian’s opponent also comes with morale. Rob Font uploads a sequel to four wins: Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes and Cody Garbrandt.

See UFC Vegas 44 Stars

Despite Aldo’s history and recent positive results, he enters as an underdog in the confrontation against Font. Another challenge for the career of the Brazilian, who is tired of surprising the fighting world.

More Brazilians

not yet UFC Vegas 44, two more Brazilians put on their gloves this Saturday night (4). At lightweight, Léo Santos faces veteran Clay Guida. At light heavyweight, Philipe Lins challenges Amazat Murzakanov.

Where to watch UFC Vegas 44

All fights will be broadcast on Combate channel.

UFC Vegas 44: Aldo x Font

Saturday December 4th in Las Vegas

Main card (0am from Brasília)

Roosterweight: Rob Font x Jose Aldo

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill

Lightweight: Clay Guida x Léo Santos

Average weight: Brandon Allen vs Chris Curtis

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Mickey Gall

Preliminary card (9:00 pm, Brasília)

Average weight: Maki Pitolo vs Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Manel Kape x Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas x Mallory Martin

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield x William Knight

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Roosterweight: Louis Smolka vs Vince Morales