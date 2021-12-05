Under Pressure, Disalma and more Globoplay news

Lima also dedicated some panel time to celebrate the licensing of international series exclusive to the platform. Highlighting FBI and NCIS, she said: “These are two very important franchises for the platform, people tend to watch one episode or many, because they end up addicting. The next seasons will be exclusive to Globoplay.”

the lost symbol, series that adapts the novel written by Dan Brown, will also be exclusive to Globoplay in Brazil, as well as the Puerto Rican remake of the celebrated North American classic series Fantasy Island. “They preserve the iconography of the original series, but this time the series will be starring a Puerto Rican actress”, explained Lima. “But the concept is the same. There is a small twin-engine plane, with people who want to make their dreams come true, alleviate their anguish. It’s a beautiful production”, he added.

Lima also highlighted a trio of different series, but representing a strong investment by Globoplay in foreign content. The first is the series La Brea, released on peacock, in the United States: “It’s a super production. The story begins with a family, in a car, in Los Angeles, in an absurd traffic, and a crater opens, part of this family falls, part of this family doesn’t fall. It’s amazing”, he stated.

The second, a musical comedy about the growing up of women, is girls5eva: “This is a totally different series, it’s about a ‘Girl Band’ that doesn’t exist anymore, and that decides to reunite some time later”, explained Lima. “So, there are the issues of these protagonists, which they have to resolve. There’s something that I find very interesting, the two protagonists, the Busy Philipps, in Dawson’s Creek, and the singer Sarah Barrios“.

Finally, in addition to citing international successes such as Portuguese soap operas Green gold and On the tightrope, Lima highlighted the first adult animation broadcast exclusively on Globoplay: Freak Brothers. “It’s three brothers who smoke a superpotent magic joint and come out of the 1960s and end up in 2020. It’s a satire on American politics.”, defined.

CCXP WORLDS 21

The Saturday (4) of CCXP Worlds 21 has panels of Netflix, Crunchyroll, Paramount Pictures, HBO Max, Sony Pictures and much more. Sunday, the second day of the event, will feature announcements from MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix: Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the official CCXP website or on Twitch.

