Unvaccinated are 80% of deaths and hospitalized by covid-19 in Brazil

A survey by Info Tracker points out that eight out of ten people who died of covid-19 in Brazil between March and November this year did not receive any dose of the vaccine. The data are from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the São Paulo State University (Unesp). The information is from Uol.

According to the survey, 306,050 people died of covid in Brazil between March 1st and November 15th this year. Of this total, 79.7% (about 243 thousand victims) had not taken any dose of the vaccine. Among those vaccinated, 10.7% (approximately 32 thousand) died after completing the vaccination cycle and 9.7% (approximately 29 thousand) took only one dose.

Regarding hospitalizations, of the 981,000 hospitalized in the period analyzed, 802 thousand (81.7%) had not taken any dose of the vaccine. Among those vaccinated, 8.7% (about 85 thousand) had taken only one dose of the vaccine.

Since the second dose started to be applied in Brazil, the number of deaths has dropped 94%: there were 89,600 deaths in March against 5,744 in October. “The absolute total of deaths and hospitalizations over the period has fallen sharply and sustainably thanks to vaccination,” Unesp professor Wallace Casaca, one of the coordinators of Info Tracker, told Uol.

