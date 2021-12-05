US believes Russia plans to invade Ukraine ‘in early 2022’, document shows

WASHINGTON — Escalating tensions between Russia and the United States continue, with Americans saying they believe Moscow is gearing up for a multi-front offensive against Ukraine “as early as early 2022.” The allegation, which had already been made by Kiev authorities, was written in a document accessible to the Washington Post.

Read more:Amid the escalation with Russia, Ukrainian chancellor says abandoning plan to join NATO ‘is not an option’

The newspaper’s information was later corroborated by a White House official, adding that they expected a contingent of “175,000 Russian soldiers, plus tanks, artillery and equipment.” The Russian Chancellery, quoted by the newspaper Kommersant, denied the document and any plans for invasion, accusing Washington of trying to aggravate the situation and to blame it on Moscow.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Traveler undergoes Covid test at a train station in New Delhi Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP Bronze statue honoring Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in Naples on the first anniversary of his death Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP A man carries water bottles through a burning roadblock made up of burned vehicles and wreckage in the isolated village of La Boucan in Sainte-Rose on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP Sand mining trucks are buried in volcanic ash after heavy rains have displaced ash from the slopes of Indonesia’s most active volcano, Merapi, in Magelang Photo: AGUNG SUPRIYANTO / AFP Participants prepare kimchi, a traditional Korean dish of fermented and spicy cabbage and radish, during a festival at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP Man painted white during the final campaign rally for the current President of The Gambia and his newly formed political party, the National People’s Party, in Banjul Photo: JOHN WESSELS / AFP Pope Francis greets the nuns at the end of his general audience in the Sala Paul VI, Vatican Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP Man sweeps snow covering a car in Moscow Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP Airport official guides passenger in the Arrivals Hall of South Korea’s Incheon International Airport amid growing concerns about Covid-19’s Ômicron variant Photo: JUNG YEON-JE / AFP Rihanna is bestowed the Barbados 11th National Hero honor by President Dame Sandra Mason during the national honors ceremony and Independence Day parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown, Barbados Photo: RANDY BROOKS / AFP

On Friday, President Joe Biden said he is preparing unspecified measures to make a Russian invasion of Ukraine “very, very difficult” and that he will not accept “red lines” from anyone. The American president responded to a demand made by Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, in Stockholm, on the margins of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Read more:At a tense meeting, the US warns Russia of ‘severe costs’ if it invades Ukraine

The Russians demand “legal guarantees” that Ukraine will not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the US-led military alliance. They also ask that weapons not be placed near the border between the two countries.

Although Ukraine is not part of the alliance, as other nations bordering Russia are, the country has for years been strengthening its ties with NATO. The rapprochement gained strength after the revolution that toppled Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Moscow government in 2014.

The Kremlin, for its part, still sees the country, the second largest in the former Soviet bloc, as part of its sphere of influence. Ukraine’s ambition to join NATO is therefore perceived as an affront by the Russians, who accuse Kiev and the US of destabilizing behavior.

Videoconference on Tuesday

The current tension raises fears of open war on the border seven years after the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea after a disputed internal referendum. Since then, pro-Moscow separatist forces in the region have waged a long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine against the local army.

For months, the Russians have been increasing their military presence on the border — Washington estimates there are around 70,000 soldiers and Kiev, 94,000. They say they will back down under safeguards that the Ukrainians will not join the main Western military alliance.

The classified document obtained by the Washington Post includes satellite images that show the military concentration at four distinct points. They also show the movements registered in the last month.

Context: Possible sending of US military advisers to Ukraine increases tension with Russia

On his visit to Europe, Blinken expressed his “deep concern” with Russian plans to launch a new aggression against Ukraine.” On Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US is committed to ensuring Ukraine has what it takes to protect its sovereign territory, saying there is room for a diplomatic solution.

Both Moscow and Washington also confirmed on Saturday that the long-awaited video conversation between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Tuesday. In a statement, the White House said Biden will reinforce “its concerns about Russian military activities on the Ukrainian border” and American support for Kiev.

“The conversation will actually take place on Tuesday,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. — Bilateral relations, Ukraine, of course, and the implementation of agreements reached at the Geneva Summit will be the main items on the agenda.