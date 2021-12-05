US intelligence warns Russia plans to attack Ukraine with 175,000 troops – International

WASHINGTON – As tensions between Washington and Moscow about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, the intelligence of U.S found that the Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops, according to US officials and an intelligence document obtained by the newspaper The Washington Post.

The Kremlin is moving troops towards the Ukrainian border, while demanding a guarantee from Washington that the eastern European country will not join Ukraine. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and that the alliance will refrain from certain military activities in and around Ukrainian territory. The crisis has sparked fears of a new war on European soil and comes ahead of a virtual meeting planned for next Tuesday between the presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

“Russian plans envisage a military offensive against Ukraine as early as 2022, with a scale of forces twice as large as we saw last spring (North), during Russia’s rapid exercise near Ukraine’s borders,” one says. government official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. “The plans involve a large movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 people, along with armor, artillery and equipment.”

The unclassified US Intelligence document obtained by Post, which includes satellite photos, shows Russian forces concentrating on four locations. Currently, 50 tactical groups on the battlefield are in place, along with “newly arrived” tanks and artillery, according to the document.

US officials emphasize that Putin’s intentions remain unclear and that intelligence does not show whether he has decided to carry out the apparent war plan. The Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger a major national security crisis for Europe and the Biden administration, which declared an “iron commitment” to Ukraine’s borders and independence.

While Ukrainian assessments have stated that Russia has approximately 94,000 troops near the border, the US map puts the number at 70,000 but forecasts an increase to as much as 175,000 and depicts a broad movement of tactical battalion groups to and from the boundary “to overshadow intentions and create uncertainty.”

The US analysis of Russia’s plans is based in part on satellite imagery that “shows newly arrived units at various locations along the Ukrainian border in the last month,” the official said.

US Intelligence details provide a framework that the Secretary of State Antony Blinken began tracing this week on a trip to Europe, where he described “evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine” and warned that there would be serious consequences, including high-impact economic measures, if Russia led the invasion.

Biden said it is preparing measures to increase the cost of any new invasion to Putin, who dismissed the US warnings as rumors and said Russia is not threatening anyone. “What I’m doing is bringing together what I believe is the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Putin to go ahead and do what people are concerned he might do,” Biden said on Friday. .

Russian military moves come as Moscow raises concerns in Washington, with a sudden mobilization of reservists this year and a dramatic escalation of its rhetoric over Ukraine.

Russian authorities defended the mobilization of the reserve as a necessary measure to help modernize the Russian armed forces. But the government official raised concerns about the “sudden and swift program to establish a ready reserve of contract reservists,” which the official said should add another 100,000 troops to the roughly 70,000 deployed now.

The President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelinski, recently accused a group of Russians and Ukrainians of attempting a coup in their country and that the conspirators tried to get help from Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. Russia and Akhmetov have denied that any conspiracy is underway, but the Russians have recently become more explicit in their warnings to Ukraine and the United States.

Biden is also expected to speak with Zelenski next week, according to a source close to the Ukrainian leader.

US-Russia relations have been difficult since Biden took office. His government imposed sanctions against Russian targets and accused the Kremlin of interfering in US elections, cyberactivity against American companies and treating the opponent Alexei Navalni, who was poisoned last year and later arrested in Russia.

When Putin and Biden met in Geneva in June, Biden warned that if Russia crossed certain red lines — including attacking major American infrastructure — its government would respond and the consequences would be devastating./WP, NYT and REUTERS