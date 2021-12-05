USA: Man sets fire to his house while trying to get rid of snake infestation

On November 23 of this year, the owner of a 900 m² home in Maryland, USA, ended up burning down his home while trying to get rid of an infestation of snakes. Information is from CNN.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer told the portal that the man set fire to a coal reserve on the top floor of the house to keep the animals away. However, the material was close to other flammable substances.

With that, the fire quickly spread throughout the residence.

Piringer reported that the family had left hours earlier, so no one was hurt. A neighbor saw the smoke and called the fire department.

After a few hours, firefighters managed to control the flames. The fire was considered an accident, as there was no evidence that the owner intended to set fire to the house.

“There are animal services that can come and make recommendations, or pest control, or an exterminator. The recommendation is to look for professionals to deal with any pest control issue”, concluded Pete Piringer.

