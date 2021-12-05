VALORANT Champions 2021: Liquid and Gambit qualify for playoffs; check the results of the day

The fourth day of games for the VALORANT Champions 2021 has come to an end and two more teams have qualified for the competition’s playoffs. This Saturday (4), Liquid and Gambit defeated Sentinels and Vikings respectively and advanced to the knockout of the Riot Games FPS World Cup as leaders of their groups.

The first match of the day marked the clash between Gambit and Vikings. The Russians started ahead with a 13-6 victory in Split, but the Brazilians quickly responded in the Bind with a 13-5 victory. The third and decisive duel was held in the Icebox and VKS came to lead 12-5, but the Masters Berlin champions recovered and managed to turn the match to 14-12, closing the series 2-1 and advancing to the playoffs .

Then it was Sentinels and Liquid’s turn to face off. The first map of the confrontation was Breeze and the Europeans were superior, winning 14-12 and opening 1-0. Afterwards, the teams went to Bind, where the North Americans left everything the same with an elastic victory by 13-2 . Split followed and again Adil’s “ScreaM” team got the better of it, triumphing 13-10 and securing their spot in the knockout.

The VALORANT Champions games return this Sunday (5) with another Brazilian team joining the server. Starting the day, Crazy Racoon and Team Spirit face off at 11:00, while FURIA faces KRU at 14:00 and Cloud9 takes on FULL SENSE at 17:00. The losers are out of the world.

VALORANT Champions takes place between December 1st and 12th in Berlin, Germany. There are 16 teams – among them the Brazilian Vikings, Vivo Keyd and FURIA – battling for the title of FPS world champion from Riot Games and for a slice of the $1 million prize pool. You can follow the complete Mais Esports coverage of the tournament by clicking here.