VALORANT Champions: “Dancinha” by Acend player for Keyd revolts Brazilian fans

This Sunday (5) the Key had to play a “remade” match against the turn on at the VALORANT Champions. The Brazilians had been punished for exploiting a bug, but Riot backtracked on the punishment and decided to remake the match with a seven-round advantage over Acend.

Even with them starting 7-0, the Brazilians from Vivo Keyd managed to score in more rounds, but it wasn’t enough for the victory. The map ended at 13-10 for Acend, and at the end of the match one of the team players even danced on stage to provoke the warriors. Watch the video:

Continue after advertising Lecisz z nimi Patryczek. Remember Brazil @starxo5 deosn’t give two shits about your BS. #VCTChampions pic.twitter.com/Klu1ifqALs — Magvayer (@MagvayerLOL) December 5, 2021

The attitude made the Brazilian community furious, as even winning the map, in practice Keyd won more rounds (10-6). See below for community reaction:

pina y pina dance — Gustavo Melão #VALORANTChampions (@melaogustavo) December 5, 2021

Start from 7×0 and dance later? Even me and my grandma, brother. Hold your spirits there, let’s see if all this tranquility will continue. — Letícia Motta (@leticiaxmotta) December 5, 2021

what a dirty thing to dance and make fun of after winning it — WILL NOT BE BUYED (@evelynmackus) December 5, 2021

7×0, suffocate and go out dancing ahshqjshqjshshs that naughty Thanks VK, there is still a lot of camp and I have ctza that you will find them dnvo 👊🏻 — Tixinhadois (@tixinhadois) December 5, 2021

Imagine celebrating having won fewer rounds kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk — Gamelanders #GOGL (@gamelandersgg) December 5, 2021

Really dance your newbasso — Guilherme Spacca (@guispacca) December 5, 2021

10 to 6 morals for Keyd The other guy was still dancing winning like that I would be ashamed — Bahia (@baianolol1) December 5, 2021

Riot MVP, 7 rounds of advantage, 10 rounds of vk, 6 rounds of light and the guys celebrate, without my riot I can’t see 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — B4 Tay Yukimi 🌸 #justiceforkeyd (@tayhuhu_) December 5, 2021

Acend Publications

After the game, Acend published the victory, but soon had to lock the comments due to the amount of messages from Brazilians:

Starxo, the player who danced at the end of the match, tweeted about the game and asked Brazilian fans not to make threats to Acend players.

Not happy about this win, obviously. We all know how bad the whole situation was, not only for VK players, but we also had a lot of stress after all that. I wish them the best of luck in their upcoming games because they are really good players. I’ve received a lot of hate and threats over all my years in the game so I’m really used to it, but the way the Brazilian community handles this situation and decides to attack us personally while literally doing nothing and all of this is no good. for our community. Play jokes, not threats.

I got a lot of hate and threats over all my years in gaming so im really used to it, but the way brazil community handles this situation and decides to attack us personally while we didnt do anything in all of this is not good for our community, from banter not threats ✌️ — starxito (@starxo5) December 5, 2021

A short time later, he said he would stay out of social media as he didn’t want to read so many aggressive comments.

I really don’t want to read all this shit, see you in the next game, I’m shutting down everything. I hope you all grow up then, and I don’t want anyone to be in our bodies right now, peace.

Repercussion of the game among Vivo Keyd players

Heat, a Vivo Keyd player, asked Brazilian fans not to make hateful comments against Acend’s, as this would be resolved “within the game”.

Guys, please don’t hate the boys from @AcendClub, let us solve it within the game and that’s it!! next game vs @X10CRIT — VK heat (@heatfps) December 5, 2021

Mwzera also tweeted about the case. He stressed that what “was in the game stays in the game”, and that Brazilian fans do not need to threaten Acend players.

Just remembering guys, you don’t need to hate Acend players, what happened in the game stays in the game, and life goes on, we’re still champions and there’s still a lot of Brazil in the championship!! — Leonardo Serrati (@mwzera) December 5, 2021

Mwzera also pointed out in a post-game interview that they are “very willing” and that you can’t buy it. The player said that the team is already thinking about the game against X10 and that maybe they can face them (Acend) again in a “fairer match”.

The player highlighted all the energy of the Brazilian community that motivated them a lot in the game and that Keyd really wanted to “give that taste” of victory even at a disadvantage. “We’re going to come back stronger, nothing is going to shake us, so cheer for us, keep supporting us, it’s going to be good”.

THE @evelynmackus talked with the @mwzera after the repetition of the match of the @VivoKeyd. Check out. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/gl5PoVJ3I9 — VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil (@valesports_br) December 5, 2021

V1xen thanked all the support of the fans even after the defeat:

THE Live Keyd will play against X10 on Monday (6) at 11 am, valid for your stay in the tournament. already the turn on will play against envy, valid rating for the playoffs.

If turn on be defeated and the Key win, we will have a series between the two teams earning the last place in group A. In addition to Keyd, two other Brazilian teams are still alive in the tournament: Vikings and FURY. Check out the full coverage of VALORANT Champions here on More Sports.