Valorant Champions: Riot backs down and will retake part of Vivo Keyd game | valorant

Vivo Keyd will play again its duel against Acend, valid for the first round of the Valorant Champions. After reversing the result due to the use of an exploit by Jonathan “JhoW”, Riot Games backed down and decided to change the punishment – now, the teams will face each other again, but with the score starting at 7-0 for the Europeans .

The decision was released this Sunday morning. The duel will take place before the games scheduled for the day, at 11 am.

1 of 1 Vivo Keyd team at Valorant Champions — Photo: Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Vivo Keyd team at Valorant Champions — Photo: Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

Initially, Riot had counted the number of times JhoW used the camera and gave those points to Acend, turning the score into a 13-9 in favor of the Europeans and revoking the Brazilian victory. After an analysis, however, the publisher found that only three rounds should be passed on to Acend, which would leave the score at 12-10, which would not represent a victory. After discussing the decision to be taken with the European team, Riot decided to remake the game from 7-0, due to six rounds in which the exploit was used and one because of the impact on the economy.

If you manage to turn the match around, Vivo Keyd will make the top key final of Group A against Envy. If they lose, the team will face the X10 CRIT for the repechage.

After the decision was made public, social media was taken over by a barrage of criticism from players, important figures in the community and the general public. Complaints are diverse and range from the decision taken to the lack of an immediate interruption of the game – as happened in the duel between FURIA and Sentinels -, in addition to the fact that the camera is not included, according to Murillo “murizzz”, in the previous list of exploits that Riot distributes to teams.

The Brazilian mobilization became a Twitter campaign. #justiceforkeyd became the most talked about topic on the social network at dawn and early morning, drawing the attention of names like Alexandre “Gaules”, Casimiro Miguel, Felipe “YoDa” and Gustavo “Baiano”.

Team players also used social media to vent. JhoW apologized and said that he did not intentionally use the exploit, in addition to stressing that the victory would be for Vivo Keyd regardless of the use of the camera.

Leonardo “mwzera” and coach Pedro “koy” highlighted that, in addition to being unintentional, the camera was also only useful in an opponent’s economic round.